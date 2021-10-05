A new restaurant in Branson West is offering ‘Take and Bake’ pizza to the area.
Lake and Bake Pizza, located at 17201 Business 13, had its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, Oct. 1. The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, and guests were there to celebrate the opening at the newly remodeled location.
According to a press release from the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, The opening of Lake and Bake is the first for owners Rod and Jennifer Triplett, and Scott Novak.
“The Table Rock Lake area has many very good pizza parlors,” Rod Triplett said in the release, “but none of them emphasize a true ‘Take and Bake’ product.”
The Triplett’s and Novak saw the need for a fresh, quality, economical way for visitors and residents to feed their family while still keeping it fun and relaxing, according to the release.
“We decided to open Lake and Bake Pizza because we have been traveling to the lake for the last 10 years and there are never enough food options on the Kimberling City side of the lake,” Triplett said. “A few years ago we bought a cabin in Lampe and we would purchase Papa Murphy’s pizza and bring it down on Fridays with us.”
Triplett said the owners saw the need for fresh take and bake pizzas in the lake area.
“ As we saw the community growing, we thought it would really be great if we could bring this concept to Branson West,” Triplett said. “Not to mention, my wife and others in the area love the idea of having hot pre-prepared food to enjoy in our own home while enjoying the lake.”
Triplett said there are several pizza restaurants in the area, but none of them offer the ‘Take and Bake’ pizzas.
“There are several great pizza restaurants in Reeds Spring and Branson West, but none that offer Take and Bake exclusively,” Triplett said. “They all have sit down dining and don’t have the convenience of quick in and out pickup or curbside delivery so the customer can get to their home and family.”
Lake and Bake Pizza offers many different pizzas which include nine specialty pies, a build your own, three breakfast pies, and dessert. They plan to offer new and exciting pies and desserts throughout the year.
Triplett explained one of the other positives of the take and bake pizzas for the area is there are a lot of customers who may live in the outskirts of town and by the time they get home with their cooked pizzas they could be cold.
“Many people have an additional 15-20 min drive down Hwy DD or Joe Bald Rd which means their pizza will be less than piping hot by the time they get to the lake house and are settled in sitting on the deck,” Triplett said. “With our Lake and Bake pizza they cook it on their schedule, so it is hot and ready to eat when they are. Not to mention they can eat and relax in their own home with family anytime, enjoying the beauty of the lake and they don’t have to get dressed to go out to dinner.”
Lake and Bake Pizza has an easy-to-use website ordering system where customers can order from their computers or phones and have the pizza ready for them at a designated time. The orders can be picked up or be brought to them curbside. Lake and Bake also offers a loyalty program or purchase gift cards from the site.
“Our menu can be found online under a simple Google search, on Facebook or Instagram,” Triplett said. “You can order directly from our website on your computer or phone and, if you would like, can set up a pickup time later in the day if you are at work or Walmart or just want to swing by and pick it up on your way home. We are happy to bring your order to your car curbside. You can also call and order at 417-272-1234 or just walk in.”
According to Lake and Bake Pizza’s Facebook page, All pizzas are made fresh within 15 minutes of when they are ordered, not frozen or assembled then stuffed in a cardboard box to be cooked later.
“We want the community to know that we opened in Branson West, not just to cater to the vacationing lake crowd, but to serve the full time residents of the area,” Triplett said. “We know how beautiful the lake is and how much we all like to relax and enjoy our own spaces, so this is the best of both worlds. We opened Sept. 13 officially, and our grand opening was Oct. 1.”
Lake and Bake Pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information or to order visit www.lakeandbakepizza.com.
