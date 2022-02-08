The Reeds Spring School District announced the winners of the January Excellence Awards.
According to a statement from the Reeds Spring School District, every month, the Reeds Spring School District recognizes one teacher and one non-teaching staff member with Excellence Awards.
January’s recipients are custodian Bryon Vermillion and teacher Sonny Young.
Vermillion is the head custodian at Reeds Spring High School. He was nominated by a student, who said he has a happy attitude every day.
Young, who is the construction teacher at Gibson Technical Center, won the recognition for his dedication to preparing his students for the workforce. Young’s students graduate from the program with valuable, job ready skills and OSHA industry safety certifications.
Reeds Spring Excellence Awards are new this year. They replaced the former Employee of the Month and Teacher of the Month awards. The nomination process is open to students, staff, parents, and the community.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
