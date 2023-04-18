A Branson man is in the Taney County Jail in connection to a fire and theft at the Track Family Fun Park Track 4 location on April 11, 2023.
Frank Michael Paul is facing three counts of 2nd degree burglary and one count of stealing. Additional charges could be added in the future depending on the outcome of further investigation.
According to court documents, Branson police and fire responded to a commercial structure fire at Track 4 on April 11. The fire was located in an employee break room area. Police observed the door to the area appeared to have been forced open.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal said the fire was incendiary in nature and was likely set by a human, possibly by gasoline being poured in the area.
Video surveillance showed Paul in the employee break room before the fire and he was taken into custody by police for questioning.
After initially denying any part in the fire, a photo was shown to Paul of his presence in the break room and he admitted he had been there.
Paul stated he had been high on drugs and been awake for five days after “smoking an 8-ball.” He admitted entering the building and stealing food from the employee break room. After he realized he was on camera, he told police he stole electronics because he knew he had already committed a criminal act. He took the stolen items to his room at the Oak Grove Inn.
He also admitted breaking into another building on the property near the Branson Ferris Wheel. Paul said he stole an air compressor from the building and stored it behind a dumpster in the parking lot, covering it with a trashcan to try and hide it.
Paul admitted to starting a fire by pouring gasoline over an ice machine and water heater then using a lighter to start the blaze. He said he poured the gas, realized he didn’t have a lighter, so he returned to his hotel room to obtain one before going back and starting the blaze.
He also admitted tampering with the building’s electric supply.
Paul said his actions were an attempt to destroy evidence of his initial burglary and theft.
Paul has requested a public defender and is due to appear in court again on April 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.