Hollister Tigers are getting ready to jump start the new school year with the 8th Annual Night of the Tiger event hosted by the Hollister School District on Tuesday Aug. 16.
The event is designed to help all students attending Hollister schools have everything they need to start the 2022/23 school year. It also gives families the opportunity to have a night of fun before the school year starts on Monday, Aug. 22.
“Night of the Tiger helps ensure all Hollister students have everything they need in order to have a great first day of school while giving families a fun place to gather, meet their teachers, and grow stronger as a community,” Hollister School District Director Kim Connell said. “Night of the Tiger consists of an Open House, Family Fair, and Taste of Hollister.”
Connell said the event has grown since its humble beginnings on the track at Tiger Stadium.
“Now in our eighth year of Night of the Tiger, we have seen this event grow from just a few services providers out on the track to an event that spans across numerous locations on our campus and this is because of our wonderful and supportive community,” Connell said. “Businesses, organizations, and community members who would like to get involved have several options to choose from.”
The Open House will take place between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., at which time parents and students have the opportunity to meet teachers, visit classrooms, get class schedules, take care of transportation and Tiger Academy needs, and seek the answers to any questions they may have. Families with multiple students in multiple buildings are encouraged to start their visits early to allow time to complete all visits in the two hour time frame.
Between 6 and 8 p.m., families are invited to visit the High School commons to partake dishes from area restaurants during the Taste of Hollister. Those attending Taste of Hollister should enter through the student/event entrance located on the northeast side of the high school.
“Taste of Hollister is an opportunity for area restaurants and food providers to showcase their delicious dishes by providing samples to parents and students while competing for the coveted “People’s Choice Award”,” states the website.
Past “People’s Choice Award” recipients are:
- 2018 – Fat Daddy’s Family Bar-B-Que
- 2019 – Fat Daddy’s Family Bar-B-Que
- 2021 – Mr. Gilberti’s Place Chicago Pizza
Restaurants who wish to participate in may contact 2022 Taste of Hollister Committee Chairs Beth Taylor, at btaylor@hollisterschool.com, and Donna Wertz, at dwertz@hollisterschools.com.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m. will be the Family Fair. This part of the Night of the Tiger will give families the opportunities to benefit from a variety of services including immunizations, physicals, haircuts, college recruitment, and much more. There will also be fun games and activities, bounce houses, and entertainment. The Family Fair will take place at the HHS Stadium, Tiger Alley, and in the FEMA Gym.
According to the website, the area community steps up big every year to provide needed services for Hollister students.
“Service providers are needed to allow students opportunities for physicals and health exams, eye exams, dental checks, haircuts, nail painting, backpacks, college recruitment, and family services, and much more,” Connell said.
Area service providers who want to volunteer their services to the Hollister students may contact 2022 Services Committee Chairs Rebecca Pickens, at rpickens@hollisterschools.com, or Marie Woods, at mwoods@hollisterschools.com.
Night of the Tiger is made possible through the donations from businesses and individuals in the community. Both monetary donations and donations of needed goods such as bottled water, backpacks, hygiene kits, and more are appreciated to help level the playing field for all students as they begin a new school year. The school has several sponsorship levels available.
Goods donations, valued at $100 or more, will get the business or individual a booth space and logo space during the event.
Tiger Paw Sponsorship, at the cost of $100, will get the business or individual a booth space and logo space during the event.
Tiger Pride Sponsorship, at the cost of $300, will get the business or individual a booth space and logo space during the event. This sponsorship level also gets recognition on Hollister School District social media and the school’s website.
Heart of Hollister Sponsorship, at the cost of $600, will get the business or individual a booth space and logo space during the event, recognition on school’s social media and the school’s website. Sponsors at this level will also receive their logo on the event flier, their business banner displayed during the event, their business name on a ‘Heart of Hollister’ sponsor sign during the event, and two season passes to Hollister home athletic events.
To learn more about sponsorships contact 2022 Sponsorship Committee Chairs Maggie Barnett, at mbarnett@hollisterschools.com, or Kait Danley, at kdanley@hollisterschools.com.
Night of the Tiger is a community event, which needs volunteers.
“We need many volunteers to make this event a positive experience for students and their families,” Connell said. “Volunteers are needed to help with various items throughout Taste of Hollister and the Family Fair as well as to set up before the event and clean up after.”
To volunteer contact the 2022 Volunteer Committee Chairs Becky Pfitzner, at bpfitzner@hollisterschools.com or Montana Rasmussen, at mrasmussen@hollisterschools.com.
The Hollister R-V School District kindergarten through 8th grade students will have their school supplies provided for them by the district again this year. School supplies will be waiting for students in their classrooms on the first day of school. Backpacks, for students needing one will be provided in each building during the Open House.
For questions or additional information about Night of the Tiger, email nightofthetiger@hollisterschools.com or call 417-243-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.