Music and cars come together for a fundraising event for the Hollister Tigers Band.
The band is set to host its 2nd Annual Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to Band Director Nathan Spurling, the car show is run by the Tiger Band and Hollister Show Choir to raise money for their season and their upcoming trip to Orlando, Florida. It is hosted by the Tri-Lakes Rat Rods and Customs Car Club.
The event will take place in the high school parking lot, located at 1798 State Hwy. BB in Hollister. Included will be concessions, a silent auction and several cars on display. Awards for cars will include “People’s Choice” and “Kid’s Choice”.
The band will perform at 1:30 p.m. and awards will be given at 2 p.m.
Car registration is open from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and the fee is by donation. There is no cost to spectators to view the cars, and the public is encouraged to attend the car show.
For more information email holsmail@centurylink.net.
