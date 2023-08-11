Residents of Hollister voted in the Tuesday, Aug. 8 special election, to impose a sales tax of 3% on retail sales of adult-use marijuana within city limits.
A total of 438 registered voters in Hollister took to the polls to vote, of which 314 (71.69%) voted yes to the tax, while 124 (28.31%) voted no.
Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss previously told Branson Tri-Lakes News the sales tax will be used for public safety to augment the police department in the added responsibilities which will come with the advent of dispensaries in the community.
“We need to manage it, if it’s going to be here,” Ziegenfuss said. “Let’s manage it. Let’s have it pay its own way.”
In addition to Hollister, Taney County, Branson, Forsyth and Rockaway Beach were all represented on the ballot, with a majority of voters from each area in agreement with the tax.
