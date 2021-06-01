Missouri Representative, for District 156, Brian Seitz has finished his first official session in the House of Representatives.
To help keep residents of Taney County informed on the activity that goes on in Jefferson City, Seitz participated in an end of session wrap up interview with the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
“I campaigned on the twin aspects of freedom and liberty, and I think all of the votes that I’ve taken up until this point have exhibited those traits,” said Seitz. “I have voted ‘no’ on any of the raising of taxes during this time period; I don’t think, especially as we’re coming out of the pandemic, that we need to raise taxes on Missouri citizens at this time.
“I think (it’s) important that the folks in the district know that.
“(I want folks to) know that I’m working hard (and) I’m always working on their behalf. I’m one of the first people to get to the capital and one of the last to leave on a daily basis. I just appreciate the community’s support. They know I’m very transparent with the sending out of my capital reports and news releases, and so forth. I want to keep the people of the 156th district updated as to what’s going on in Jeff. City.”
According to Seitz, he will continue to rally for District 156 and has some things that he will continue to fight for, for its residents as the next session approaches.
“One of my bills, which would be House Bill 1249, and that was to recognize PTSD as an occupational disease in first responders. That was one of my bills that went the farthest; it actually made it out of the House for the first time, over to the Senate, where it was topped off in conference committee,” said Seitz.
“Now that was a bill that would have affected both Branson and Hollister, and they made it part of their legislative agenda. And that was something that I wanted to work on for all of the firemen, police officers and first responders in the area.
“But, I think unfortunately, some politics were played with that bill. So, I will pre-file that bill in December and we’ll hear it again next session. I think that’s very important for firefighters, police officers, within the district here.”
Another bill that he filed during the last session, according to Seitz, has to do with critical race theory and the impact it could have on local youth.
“Another would be critical race theory, and involving the 1619 project. I had a House Bill 952 that made it through two committees, but did not make it to the House floor. I will be writing a letter to the governor this week asking that we hold a special session dealing with critical race theory,” said Seitz. “I think it’s very important that our children are not taught in schools that they are inherently racist or inherently oppressed based on the color of their skin. That would be a horrible thing to teach the students of Missouri, and I think with a special session, or a hearing next January when we’re in session, we can take care of that problem.
“I don’t think Branson or Hollister schools are teaching critical race theory yet, but I know Springfield is. They’re really pushing for it to be taught there and we want to make sure that that’s stopped at a state level.”
Seitz also wants to keep the Missouri Constitution at the forefront as the House of Representatives continues to represent the citizens of Missouri.
“There are instances where I don’t think we’re following through our activities of the Missouri Constitution, particularly article three, section 21. And it talks about in the Missouri Constitution, that a bill cannot be amended as to change its original purpose,” said Seitz.
“When I was up there this year, especially towards the end of session, we had one bill that had 104 amendments attached to the bill. That basically changes the whole format of the bill and changes its original purpose, and I would like to see us stick to the Missouri Constitution in the presentation of our bills.
“I just think we need some rule changes in the House, and I’ll be campaigning for that up in Jefferson City. I’d like to see the process streamlined to benefit the citizens of Missouri and be a lot less policial up there in Jeff. City.”
To speak with Representative Seitz, call 573-751-1309 or email Brian.Seitz@house.mo.gov.
