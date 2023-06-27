(Editor’s Note: The “Looking Back” stories are published just as they were in the original printing. Because of this, there will, at times, be grammatical and punctuation errors. For the sake of preservation, Branson Tri-Lakes News has opted to leave it as is.)
White River Leader
Friday, September 24, 1937
Too many people make the mistake of trying to “do” the White River Ozarks in a few days; it can’t be done. True, one can drive over many, many miles of highways and by-ways of the region, see the highlights, visit the principal resorts, do a little fishing or hunting and mingle with the local people here and there in the amount of time usually given to a vacation trip, but that is not reaching the heart of the country. The realm is so replete with unheralded features, resources of which the outside world knows little or nothing, picturesque scenes not approached by the highways, secluded homes of the most primitive sort, historic spots and people and places made famous by the clever writers of fictioneers, that one must return again and again in order to grasp it in its entirety.
One could spend several days in reviewing the Shepherd of the Hills Country alone, visiting the scenes made familiar to millions by Harold Bell Wright’s book, which had its foundation to a great extent in fact. How many people boast of a vacation in the Ozarks know of the pearling industry in the White River country, of the valuable gems that are taken from time to time from its placid waters? How many have taken the time to seek out the native hill dweller, cultivate his cagy acquaintance and study his characteristics and analyze his distinctive dialect? He is the purest type of Anglo-Saxon extant, his habits and ideals being largely the same as three hundred years ago and his language, if he speaks unaffectedly, being about like that spoken in the days of Chaucer and Shakespeare. His idioms and figures of speech, now outmoded, are examples of the purest English of the Elizabethan era. Few tourists take the time to investigate the White River country’s timbering industry, to stop at a sawmill, a stave mill or a tie yard, long enough to ascertain what this natural resource means to the world. The fascinating quaintness of the Ozarks is captured only by taking the side roads, the unmarked trails that lead to some sequestered vista, some remote log farm house that has been a homestead for several generations, some aloof and oak-covered knob in an elbow of the river’s sweep, some fishing hole that is not lined with tourists, some little settlement far away from concrete slabs, where folks still dwell and work and love and grow old and die without, perhaps, ever seeing one of those conglomerate, unwieldy and joyless masses of humanity called a big city. The Ozarks cannot be enjoyed to their fullest by gazing from ridge to ridge while gliding along the highway at fifty or sixty miles per hour. Nor is the true essence of the hills to be found in modernized tourist resort or beach hotel. The real hill-billy atmosphere, like all the worth-while things of life, must be sought after deliberately, carefully and understandingly.
In these feverish days, when everything in life seems to have been sacrificed to speed and artificiality, people want even their rusticating and their relaxation in a tin can or wrapped up in cellophane, to be opened in the twinkling of an eye and devoured off the run!
