The Branson area’s newest state representative said that in his first three weeks on the job, he is trying to find ways to promote freedom and liberty.
Brian Seitz was elected in November to represent the 156th District of Missouri, which includes Branson and Hollister. He had already signed on as a co-sponsor of 33 bills in the House, and said he is in the process of having some bills of his own drafted.
But perhaps what has Seitz the most excited are his committee appointments. Seitz has been appointed to serve on the Special Committee on Tourism, the Special Committee on Small Business, and the Crime Prevention Committee.
He said it is especially important to be on the Tourism Committee.
“One of my goals is, we have a lot of money collected in tax dollars that goes back to the state, and it’s proportioned out to other parts of the state,” Seitz said. “We’re a draw here in Southwest Missouri. People come to Missouri to come to Branson, come to Hollister, to visit the lakes. I want to see some of those tax dollars that are going out come back here locally so we can promote our area.”
As a former small business owner – he owned “Music Country News” for 15 years – he is excited to be on the Small Business Committee.
“I’m a conservative Republican,” he said. “That means I favor decreased regulation, decreased licensing, less restrictions and I’m very pro economic growth.”
He said the committee would be discussing this week the various face covering mandates instituted in several communities in Missouri, including in Branson, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seitz has spoken out against a mandate for face coverings. He said he would like to see those mandates repealed because he believes it would boost those economies.
“We want to be safe, but we want to do that in such a way that it does not cripple the economy and cripple families as far as their wages,” Seitz said. “We need things opened up while being safe at the same time.”
When asked how he would define “being safe” he said it is about individual precautions.
“I think the business owners in the area and even the general public, we’re smart enough to understand there’s a virus. Six feet is an appropriate distance to be away.”
He went on to say that the science behind face coverings is less convincing and that states with mandates are not faring any better than states without.
He held up Hollister as an example of a city that he thinks is getting it right.
“I want this area, and Branson in particular, to be as free as Hollister,” Seitz said. “Hollister is doing very well economically. I’d like to see Branson do very well economically, and that means open up the businesses.”
Hollister’s main economic drivers are essential businesses such as Menard’s, Lowe’s Home Improvement and grocery stores. Branson’s economy is more based on tourism-related businesses that have been hit harder by the pandemic. But Seitz believes more individual responsibility is the right thing to do.
“I would just like to see the freedom for businesses and individuals to make the decisions for themselves regarding their own health care.”
The bills that Seitz is having drafted all deal with First and Second Amendment issues.
One would stop any government mandates on churches.
“We’ve always had that mythical separation of church and state and the right to assemble and the freedom of speech needs to be protected. And I think that right to assemble, in some areas, is being squashed,” he said.
Another would prevent churches from being threatened with fine or closure for speaking out on the politics of the day.
“I think our country was founded by many good people who spoke from their pulpits encouraging freedom and liberty and I think we need to have that today.”
Another would exempt seniors from paying property tax if they earn less than $45,000 per year.
“I think their tax burden is high enough,” Seitz said. “They’ve worked hard all of their lives and maybe they’re on a fixed income or social security.”
Helping Seitz is a newly hired assistant, Jake Ayers. Ayers is a 2019 graduate of Branson High School.
“I wanted to take with me someone from the district who could help me represent the district,” Seitz said. “He knows how to communicate with the people here because he’s lived here. He’s young. And at 59, one of my great lacks is computers. I needed to hire someone who understood that from birth, and he’s going to be a very effective legislative assistant.”
Seitz said he is working to make as many connections as he can with other legislators. He said almost every day for lunch and dinner he is meeting with a different law maker to get to know them.
“In the capitol, it’s all about relationships,” he said. “You can go in there with the greatest ideas, but if you don’t get to know, on a personal basis, your fellow representatives, you won’t get anything done. It takes a group of people to pass a bill. It takes support to get a bill out of committee, and building those relationships is important.”
Seitz stressed that his door is always open, and that he welcomes input from those who agree with him and those who don’t.
“I value all opinions,” Seitz said. “My door will always be open. That doesn’t mean I’m going to change my opinion, but I’m open to hear. I love learning.”
Seitz’ office number is 573-751-1309, and his email is Brian.Seitz@house.mo.gov.
