Hollister’s musical education programs continue to excel, as students prepare to head to state.
Three of Hollister High School’s choir students participated in the District Solo/Small Ensemble Contest on Saturday, March 11, in Clever, MO.
Lindsey Jackson received an “Outstanding” rating on her solo performance, while Addison White and Julia Gardner received an “Exemplary” rating on their solos and will perform in the State Solo/Small Ensemble Contest.
Choir Teacher Lauren Reedy said the students worked hard and she is proud of them for their performances.
“District and State Solo/Small Ensemble contests used to be a big part of the choir program at Hollister,” Reedy said. “During COVID, that part of the program slipped away. I was so excited to have three students to take to contest this year and for two of them to make it to state! I hope that we continue to bring more and more students to this contest in the future to really show off the talent we have in the choir room.”
Reedy continued, explaining some of the challenges of the contest.
“At this contest students had to prepare two contrasting styles of music. For example, each student had a fast and a slow piece as well as an English and a Foreign Language piece they had to memorize. These students worked really hard on their music and I am so proud of each of them!”
The State Solo/Small Ensemble Contest will take place on Friday, April 27, in Columbia, MO.
