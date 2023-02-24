The Reeds Spring School District is continuing the tradition of the Golden Friends Luncheon.
The luncheon will take place on Wednesday, March 8, at noon inside the high school’s auxiliary gym.
The event is a free luncheon for anyone age 55 or older. According to a press release from the district, this is a way for the district to thank the community for its support and to show the exciting things that are planned for the future. Guests will not only receive a free meal, they will be entertained by student bands and choirs. This year’s theme is Tailgate Party. Guests are encouraged to wear football jerseys or apparel of their favorite team.
Registration to attend is required.
To register for the event visit www.rs-wolves.com or call 417-272-8173 extension 4023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.