A local choir group will be holding a Fall Festival in Branson to help fund their season.
The Branson Chorale’s Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the First Presbyterian Church in Branson.
“It starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 6:30 or 7 p.m., depending on how many people are still there,” Branson Chorale Choir Director Kyle Denton said.
The Fall Festival will have things for everyone of all ages to do and enjoy. There will be games, prizes, local vendors, bounce houses, a Chorale cooking contest, which attendees get to judge and a concert put on by the chorale and friends.
“This will be our second year. At 1 p.m., we start a cornhole tournament with a $20 buy in and a cash prize,” Denton said. “There’s also lots of games for kids and our tickets are four tickets for $1. There’s not a game that’s more than four tickets, so everything is pretty accessible. There’s also some free games. We have vendors and we have vendor slots still open so if people would like to be a vendor, they can contact me through the email as well. Then we have a corral cooking competition, where the community gets to be the judge. So it’s $10 for a wristband to eat and sample all of the food that’s there, and they will get 10 tickets to place in somebody’s box and vote for them to win. People can vote for their 10 favorite things or they can put all 10 in one person’s box because it was amazing.
“At 2:30 p.m., we will have a praise and worship session in the sanctuary for 30 minutes led by chorale members. At 4 p.m., we will have a chorale concert with four songs from the chorale and some solos and duets thrown in the mix. Andl in the middle of that concert we will announce the raffle winners and the winners of the silent auction that we’re gonna have. Also we will announce who won the cooking competition. After the concert the games and vendors will resume for a couple of hours.”
The Branson Chorale began in 2012 and strives to bring cultural enrichment to the Branson area. Each and every choir member lends their voice to the mix and is committed to creating a unique and memorable musical experience, according to the Branson Chorale Facebook page.
Denton said the choir has grown over the years.
“It was founded in 2012 by a woman named Americanna Magness and the director was Bob Abbott. They started out with a small group of people, maybe around 12 singers. After Bob retired, Greg Bush took over as the director, and then Greg Bush retired from it,” Denton said. “Now I’m the director. So there’s been three directors over the course of 11 seasons. Technically, because of taking a year off due to the pandemic, it’s really our 10th season. We had our first rehearsal for the season and we had 52 people show up. It has grown a lot over the years.”
All of the choir’s concerts are free for the public.
“These are our gifts to the community,” Denton said. All of the members are just from around the community. We actually even have some people come from Springfield, and we have one person come from the middle of Arkansas, and they drive two and a half hours to rehearsal. The people that join it really love it and want to keep doing it.”
Denton said he loves working for the choir.
“I love directing choirs but I truly love working with non auditioned choirs. I love people that want to make a joyful noise,” Denton said. “I have found working with professionals is great and they always show up knowing what they studied and they know what they’re doing. But they are unwilling to try new things, most of the time. I just love that I have made this group dance. I have made this group sing silly music about hot chocolate. Last year, we did body percussion. I have made this group sing in foreign languages. We’ve played musical instruments and they just look at me like I’m insane. And then they still do it. And I love that and they always come through and have the most wonderful time.”
Sharing the joy of music with each other and the community is what Denton says is the best part of the Branson Chorale.
“It’s about sharing music with the community but also bonding and having friendships with great people,” Denton said. “We have a good time. Every year we also have a Halloween party at my house and they all dress up and we have costume contests. It’s hilarious. I also make them throw axes. Some of the sopranos are really really good at ax throwing.”
The Branson Chorale will also host a Christmas concert later this year.
For more information visit ‘The Branson Chorale’ on Facebook.
