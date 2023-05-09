Hollister Tiger Summer School 2023 will run from May 31 through June 27.
School will begin at 7:50 a.m. and dismiss at 2:30 p.m. each day. There will be free transportation, breakfast, and lunch. Children do not have to live in the Hollister School District to attend summer school.
Early childhood and elementary students will have an opportunity to see their next year’s classroom and participate infield trips, and other activities. Middle School students have a variety of courses to choose from, including Adventures in Cooking and Outdoor Adventures. High school students can “get on the fast track for life” with both seated and virtual classes to choose from.
Students can enroll online for summer school, free transportation, free meals, fun activities and a nutritious breakfast and lunch at www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
