The First Friday Fun Night is back again for the month of August, featuring Bunco, a dice game.
The Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce hosts First Friday Fun Nights every month, with a different activity each time.
This month, it will be on Friday, August 6, starting at 6 p.m., in the Lakeside Center, located at 115 Shadowrock Drive in Forsyth. The event is free to everyone.
Bunco is a fast paced dice game in which groups are separated by tables, each person rolling three dice in a series of six rounds. A player achieves a Bunco when they roll three-of-a-kind and all three numbers match the round number.
Wendy Youngblood, a member of the board and in charge of the First Friday events, said the chamber has been holding these events for quite a while, but recently started them up again at the beginning of 2021, after the height of COVID-19.
“We just want to try to get people out because they’ve been cooped up for so long with COVID and stuff,” Youngblood said. “We want to get people out, get to meet new people, network a little bit, and just have fun.”
To RSVP contact 417-546-2741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.