Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss and Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton and sat down with the Branson Tri-Lakes News to discuss the current state of the city of Hollister, the budget, future projects, payroll and the future for city employees and the Hollister culture. Branson Tri-Lakes News will publish a series on this discussion.
Ziegenfuss said over the years the city of Hollister and city employees have learned the importance of a good budget and teamwork through the tough times.
“Things we had to face over the years are pretty much cleaned up,” Ziegenfuss said. “The last thing is we live within our means. We are a service kind of industry. We perform services; security services, utility services, and financial services. We do all those services. So we could not just say well, ‘We’re going to produce more widgets and make more money.’ Because the only thing we produce is water. We do manufacture water and sell it but that’s only on demand. And that has nothing to do with being able to work harder, work smarter, work everything and go out and make more money.”
Over the years, Hollister city employees have made sacrifices and worked smarter to help each other out, according to Ziegenfuss.
“We had a lot of employees who, actually I don’t think I would say struggled, sacrificed because this is what we can afford to do,” Ziegenfuss said. “We have had several opportunities to say we could downsize and create a little bit of a buffer to raise payroll but people would get fired. Across the board and the departments, our employees decided that we’re not. We’re all going together. We’re not leaving anyone behind. We’ll all suck it up a little bit so that everybody can move forward. So we did that.
“Even in 2008 when we had to lose 10% of our budget in a month. We got together with everybody and asked ‘How do you want to do this?’ We can lose nine people and we’ll be fine or we cut hours and everybody just rocks along. We went to a 37 and a half hour work week. That way when you were here a couple extra hours it was not overtime, and we took everybody along.”
Ziegenfuss said the city has returned to the 40 hour a work week, but he knows if dire times return the employees of Hollister will work through them again.
“Now, if you would read the budget guidance letter it would talk about, in the personnel section, we budget for a 40 hour week for the bulk of the employees and for the police department 43 hours a week,” Ziegenfuss said. “The police department’s Fair Labor Standards Act is slightly different.”
Hollister city employees have not only sacrificed hours in the past to make sure no one was left behind, but their payscale has been on the lower end of employee salaries compared to other Missouri cities in its peer group over the years.
“The way we determine where we’re at with payroll is we compare Hollister to other cities, our size 5,000ish and budget,” Ziegenfuss said. “We go from $5 million to about $7 million. We look at cities in that range that match us across the state. Then we look at their salaries. And we say what do they pay for a meter technician? What do they pay for a street supervisor? (When) we looked at all that, we were at the bottom. We were in the bottom or the second to the bottom in the entire state. And it was simply a matter of a lot of public entities believing that you can borrow your way to profitability. We don’t believe that. You couldn’t do it with your home budget. We can’t do it with the city budget.”
After years of being in the bottom tier of pay scale for employees, the city of Hollister is now in a place where they can improve on pay.
“Last year, we did a 6% increase across the board that moved us closer. But this year what we’re going to do is, we routinely give everybody a 3% cost of living each year, this year in addition to their 3% in August, we are going to do another 6%. Then in January, we are going to do a 9% increase,” Ziegenfuss said. “That additional six and nine or 15% increase will take us from the bottom of our peer group to upper middle, where we feel is an appropriate place for Hollister to be. We don’t want to be at the top and we certainly are tired of being at the bottom right. So that is going to make a significant difference in the quality of life of city employees.”
Ziegenfuss, who is also a city employee and not a contracted city administrator, said the payscale is a big deal to the loyal city employees.
“At any rate, that’s going to be a huge deal,” Ziegenfuss said. “It’s written into the budget guidance letter so we believe by the end of this time next year in 2023 that Hollister salary ranges will be very different.”
The city has also done some rearranging in the way employees are classified.
“We’ve done some other internal stuff that’s just kind of more cosmetic, but it’s also kind of mental,” Ziegenfuss said. “What I’m talking about is each time we adjust our pay scale, we would just move the thing up. So if you were an entry level person such as a clerk, you would always be an HS one (entry level). So you might have been here for five years and you’re an HS one. Well, now, when we move up the pay scale, we’re not going to leave HS one where it was. Now you’re not an HS one, you’re an HS five. So when you’ve been here a while it reflects.
“There’s steps going across and we used to manage those as years of service. But what we’re facing now is if we want to hire somebody with 20 years of service in say law enforcement. And they can’t start at $13 an hour. What do you do? We made those steps, so now you don’t have to start at step zero. You can start at step seven in your pay range, depending on your experience, your qualifications. Qualifications like, do you have a degree? Are you a taser instructor? Are you a weapons instructor? Are you certified in less lethal? Have you been to school resource officer school? Are you a graduate? Are you a dare officer? Those kinds of things. Once we look at your qualifications, we’ll make you an offer.”
Ziegenfuss said the city has written the personnel handbook to reflect the pay scales, levels and city growth.
“We’ve just taken a great deal of effort and written the personnel handbook into a whole new generation. And we call this the growth model. We’ve done this across all the departments, we’ve taken every job and evaluated it,” Ziegenfuss said. We asked if this is essential, is it not essential. Then we take the position descriptions and every job is done by somebody and we put that into the growth model.”
Another piece of the employee puzzle the city is addressing is a city attorney, a prosecuting attorney, and a judge.
“The last piece that we’re kind of doing a while back we had the last elected judge at the municipal level. We don’t even have a judge now,” Ziegenfuss said. “But we put in the growth model an appointed judge and now we don’t have a municipal court. Most cities have a city attorney that does civil stuff. And a prosecuting attorney that does criminal infractions. We’ve always just said one’s one. We just went out to get proposals for a prosecuting attorney and a city attorney, as part of the growth model. Because the skill set for one isn’t necessarily a skill set for another. When you get to a certain size, say the Branson size, this city attorney becomes a full time position not just a contract. So we’re busy doing all of that kind of stuff.”
Patton said the importance is to build a trusted team and to be able to work together to make great decisions to plan for the future.
“It’s important to build trust and to do the things it takes to make all this seem lucky and effortless,” Patton said. “But it’s a lot of effort and a lot of years of great decisions to get us here, even way before I was here. I’m six years in, so I’m the new guy around here. It’s a great time and to enjoy some success. We just want to make sure we don’t make some bad decisions and mess that up. The city is in a good place.”
Read the first part of this series at ‘Hollister 26% ahead of budget’ at www.bransontrilakesnews.com. Look for the third part in the Hollister State of the City series in a future edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
