Hollister High School recently announced students who earned A Honor Roll and B Honor Roll recognition for the 2nd quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
To make the honor roll, students must have all A’s for placement on the A Honor Roll and no grades lower than a B for placement on the B Honor Roll.
Students on the A Honor Roll include:
Freshmen: Emalee Anderson, Allie Archibeque, Hope Bangma, Mickayla Benzen, Kami Blankenship, Parker Brotherton, Madison Dilday, Madelyn Dimetroff, Eleanor Ford, Ella Green, Sidney Grogan, William Hasler, Samantha Herrera-Rivas, Macie Laird, Molly McAfee, Nichole Moore, Hailey Perryman, Claytyn Peterson, Lola Smith, Mia Tepen, Wesley Tepen, and Addison Wilson.
Sophomores: Abigail Anderson, Candace Benedicto, Orrin Bluto, Rachel Cummings, Bridgette Edwards, Dale Erickson, Hailey Fiedler, Madison Harrison, Kate Heard, David Honey, Luke Jackson, Ethan Leblanc, Lucas Nelson, Maya Retasket, Cade Shimon, Lauren Tiefry, Harley Viall, and Kendra Wilson.
Juniors: Isaac Bebee, Taylor Brown, Isabella Dopko, Kylie Escobar, Kelly Garceau, Emily Lehman, Ella McKinsey, Carlie Morgaridge, Kat Schaefer, Faith Willis, and Olivia Williams.
Seniors: Caleb Creger, Jordan Davis, Ronald Daniels, Kassidy DeVore, Evan Diaz, Stephany Espino, Macy Everett, Avery Fulkerson, Devon Girard, Carson Haefeker, McKenzie Hamilton, Neka Holmes, Erin Hunter, Christopher Jennings, Gracie Jennings, Ethan Jimenez, Ayden Kimmel, Camden Kyrsl, Mykayla McGeough, Keegan Ponder, Jazmin Rodriguez-Galvan, Daylan Schwyhart, Garrett Snyder, Renee Sutton, Samuel Teaster, Amis Warlick, Silas Woodbury, and Ethan Wright.
Students on the B Honor Roll include:
Freshmen: Madeline Blackwood, William Browning, Shaila Canela, Isabella Cantrell, Tyler Carpenter, Adelyn Collier, Michael Cox, Layton Donahew, Kilean Dredge, Gloria Flores-Ramirez, Canyon Frazier, Sadie Gomez, Roman Halbrook, Isaiah Hampton, Johnathan Henderson-Haltom, Chance Hreha, Jadyn Hunt, Shareka James, Connor Johnson, Gracyn Jones, Kylie Kirk, Calvin Lamoureaux, Brandon Miranda, Jaelyn Mone, Nathaniel Raine, Maureen Robinson, Desirae Russell, Autumn Thomley, Braden Williams, and Easton Woods.
Sophomores: Skye Banks, Eliana Blitch, Blake Brasser, Emily Burton, Aidan Connell, Jordin Escalante, Julia Gardner-Pickens, Grace Getman, Hannah Hebert, Aerial Hreha, Paige Hurley, Kassidy Johnson, Dylan Jones, Isabelle King, Arabella Macklin, Andrea Martinez, Emily Menter, Isabelle Parrish, Gibsyn Penny, Dakota Oster, Hannah Ponder, Sherielys Rivera-Lopez, Benjamin Stevens, Chelsea Urich, Addison White, Kassie Wilson, and Miranda Woolstrum.
Juniors: Josie Arp, Chris Beauchamp, Isabella Blackwood, Anneliese Camp, Jonah Charlton, Sarah Dearman, Dominic Edmonds, Kylie Escobar, Gracyn Franks, Jaidyn Girdley, Kristi Golightly, Eric Gregory, Jesse Gross, Jack Jackson, Tyler Kirk, Jayke Lebsock, Katherine Linn, Jose Martinez, Hannah McCarter, Zoey Nuss, Winter Plomb, Keelie Purkett, Noah Richardson, Chaylen Russell, Kaenan Shofner, Kingsley Tiefry-Morlang, Tyra Weiss, and Tyler Williams.
Seniors: Lyndsey Barnett, Gabriel Bean, Dawson Bethell, Dominick Bourque, Jordan Brand, Paisley Brotherton, Luke Calovich, Alisha Canela, Michael Collins, Jacob Creger, Ryland Franks, Zachary Friend, Brisa Gere, Hailey Green, Angel Hammond, Gabrielle Hebert, Malachi Henry, Cristina Hernandez, Boston Huck, Lindsey Jackson, Kortnie Johnson, Donald Jones, Kaylee Kellogg, Dylan Kinchen, Joel Nunez, Zackery Nuss, Dylan O’Rourke, Karsten Olson, Marlene Perez, Madison Pinson, Blake Russell, Jacob Rylott, Kaitlyn Saint, Nikki Secrest, Kyden Snyder, Carter Southern, Jordan Turner, and Aden Woods.
For more information about the Hollister School District, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
