A Branson resident recently had a change of heart on getting the COVID-19 vaccine after fighting her own battle with COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post from Cox Medical Center Branson, Debbie Wood, widow of Branson’s beloved ‘Rattlesnake Eddie,’ chose to open up about her journey and her battle fighting COVID-19 recently.
“This isn’t about politics or propaganda. It’s about people … here in our hometown. People we love. Our friends and neighbors. This is her story. In her very own words,” Cox Medical Center Branson said in the post.
Wood shared that she did not trust the vaccines prior to her battle with COVID-19, because they did not have enough prior testing.
“When I became ill with COVID, I had no idea I even had it. Only symptom I felt was indigestion feeling and tightness in my chest. Then day two, I had severe muscle cramps across my back. I actually had went to the doctor to get a shot to help relieve the muscle spasms,” Wood said.
Wood was tested for COVID-19 when she went to her doctor’s office and received a positive result, followed by a downhill spiral on her health. After four days, she said her mother, who lives with her, developed symptoms.
“I could barely get out of bed. I lost seven pounds in a week and I’m a small person,” Wood said. “A friend came over and helped me for a day, then immediately called in my family. They didn’t know if I was going to make it. I went to the ER and had the antibody transfusion. But even that did not help me feel better.”
Wood was sent home, as there were no beds available anywhere near Branson, but was brought back to the ER the following day to receive fluids. She stated she was thankful her family had been vaccinated and were able to help her.
Wood’s mother was admitted to a hospital two hours away from Branson, and is still very sick.
“I want to make this next statement clear: This virus is no joke! It’s real and it can kill you! I saw first hand how overloaded the hospitals and doctors and nurses are. I do not believe in trying to pound into people’s heads, they have to get the vaccine. Because like me, that has an opposite effect of the message you’re trying to convey,” Wood said. “People honestly don’t know how bad this is until you get it. It’s easy to say, ‘I’m not getting the vaccine’ until you’re the one who almost doesn’t make it.
“I am going to get the vaccine... I don’t ever want to put anyone at risk again for the choice I made not getting the vaccine… I’m not going to tell the community you have to do this. But please just give it a second chance and think about it. Don’t make this into a political stronghold. There must be understanding on both sides. I’m just telling you. This COVID is real. It has knocked me to my knees.”
For more information on CoxHealth visit coxhealth.com or follow its Facebook ‘Cox Medical Center Branson.’
