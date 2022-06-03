On Sunday, May 29, the 2nd Annual Wings over the Ozarks Airshow and Music Festival took place at the Branson Airport Jet Center in Hollister.
The event showcased the aerial acts including Brian Correll Aerobatic Act, Mini-Jet airshow with Tom Larkin, and Kyle Franklins Flying Circus Aerobatic Performance.
Music was provided by local bands Pete and Dave, Members Only, and Eastern Heights. 106.3 KRZK’s Josh Clark from The Upside with Josh and Them was the event emcee.
Hundreds of spectators filled the grassy area next the runway to enjoy the music, watch the air show acts and partake of a wide variety of food and drink available from the food truck vendors.
For the car enthusiasts there was also a place were collector cars were displayed.
Those wanting to see small airplanes up close, there were three planes on display to the right of the stage.
There was lots of activities for all ages, including a kids zone with bouncy houses, a silent auction set up by the Rotary Club of Branson-Hollister, games for all ages, and at he Wil Fisher Beer Garden.
During the event children from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Ozarks walked through the crowd with white buckets taking donations for the club.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Ozarks has been working with the children of Stone and Taney Counties for more than 25 years. Currently the club consists of three separate units located in Taney and Stone counties: Branson, Forsyth, and Reeds Spring. A new program in Crane is scheduled to open in the future.
For more information about the event and the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks visit www.bgcozarks.org.
