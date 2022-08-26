A Ridgedale convenience store has played a part in making someone’s life a little better, after selling a winning lottery ticket worth $55,558.
Rapid Roberts, located at 295 Laurel St. in Ridgedale, became the latest Missouri Lottery retailer to sell a top-prize winning ticket in the “Bingo Twist” Scratchers game. “Bingo Twist” is a $3 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $3 to $55,558. Currently, there are over $8.6 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including three more top prizes of $55,558 and two additional prizes of $25,003.
The winner claimed a top prize, one of six offered in the game, by using the Lottery’s mail-in claiming system.
In fiscal year 2021, players in Taney County won more than $12.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.
The identity of the lucky winner has not been released.
