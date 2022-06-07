The Ridgedale VFW Post 1667 has been given a special designation by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department in Missouri.
Post 1667 received the “All State Post” award for 2021 to 2022 at the VFW Convention on Friday, June 3, in St. Louis.
Post Commander Richard (Rick) Clowers and Post Quartermaster Larry Frantz were in attendance to receive the award on behalf of Post 1667. The award was presented by Missouri Department Commander James Nail, and the National VFW Commander-in-Chief Hal Roesch during the convention.
The award included a plaque for display in the post’s building, and distinctive VFW “All State” Headgear for the Post Commander and Quartermaster, according to Clowers.
The “All State” status is a designation awarded to individual Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts based on the post’s accomplishments over the course of a year including community events, veteran support activities, membership numbers, and other factors are considered.
This year only 31 VFW Posts in Missouri were awarded the title of All State by surpassing the standards; the Ridgedale Post being one of them. Currently, there are more than 180 VFW Posts in the state, according to The Missouri VFW website.
“To be recognized as one of the top 31 posts in Missouri, out of over 180 VFW Posts in the State, is definitely a great honor,” Clowers told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “(It) is testament to the hard work our guys do all year to help support veterans.”
In addition to the “All State” award, Ridgedale VFW Post 1667 received the Missouri VFW Division 1 Distinctive Community Service Award, which is an award presented to the Missouri VFW Post in each Division that performed the most hours of community activities and largest number of service activities. This is the third consecutive year Ridgedale has achieved “All State” status, and the second year in a row Post 1667 has won the Community Service award.
“Veterans helping veterans is our goal, and the reason the VFW exists,” Clowers said. “We are thrilled to help support that objective.”
Clowers said VFW Post 1677 would like to thank the community for helping the VFW to be able to continue their mission.
“Without the community for their generous support, the post would not be able to perform their mission,” Clowers said. “Additionally, Ridgedale VFW Post encourages all local veterans to contact (us) to see if they are eligible for membership. Without the continuing support of younger veterans, the VFW will eventually become ineffective at lobbying for veteran friendly legislation in congress.”
Before heading to the Missouri Convention, Post 1667 was very active over the Memorial Day weekend.
On Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29, members set up sites at Cedar Junction General Store in Ridgedale, and Turkey Creek Market on F Highway, just north of Branson, where they handed out memorial poppies. They also handed out small American flags, in honor of Memorial Day and the military members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this nation, according to a Facebook post on the ‘Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1667, Ridgedale Missouri’ page.
A total of 500 poppies, and approximately 750 US flags were distributed during the weekend. On site at the Cedar Junction location was a post service officer to assist any veterans with questions on veterans benefits.
On Memorial Day the post held a cookout to celebrate. The event was open to post members, area veterans, and members of the public. During the event, a moment of silence in honor of those who gave their lives in defense of the country was held, and a small POW/MIA exhibit was on display.
For more information regarding Post 1667, becoming a member or any veteran needing assistance can contact the post at 417-336-6017.
