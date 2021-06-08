The sixth annual Run for a Vet race sponsored by Branson Veterans of America will return to Branson in June.
The race will be held at Dewey Short Visitor Center, located at 4500 State Hwy 165 in Branson, on June 12. There will be a half marathon race starting at 6:45 a.m. and a 5K race starting at 7:30 a.m.
According to a press release from Branson Veterans of America, the course will be from the Dewey Short Visitors Center, to Lakeshore Trail to the State Park Marina. The course is an asphalt surfaced trail with a scenic view of Table Rock Lake.
The 5K will be one loop of 3.1 miles and the half marathon is three loops of 4.36 miles each, stated the press release.
The award categories for each race will be overall male and female, overall masters male and female; and age group awards for 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 plus.
According to the release, awards for the 5K race will begin at 8:30 a.m., and awards for the half marathon will begin after the last runner finishes the race.
Registration for the race will be open until 6:30 a.m. on the morning of the event. Packet pickup will be on Friday, June 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., stated the release.
The race is hosted by the Branson Veterans of America 913 as a way to honor and help veterans in need in the Tri-Lakes community.
According to Lee Steveson, race director, all proceeds will go towards the Branson Veterans of America 913, which helps veterans in need.
“It’s kind of a dual meaning. No. 1, it (the race) helps raise funds for the Branson Veterans of America 913. Then that money goes to support veterans throughout the Ozarks, not just in the Branson area, for anything that they need, whether it be somebody struggling with propane, bills, electric, or food,” said Steveson. “(The race) also helps us to have access to some funds for scholarships. We do three $750 scholarships for graduating seniors, and two honor scholarships, which are also $750, and that goes to students that are already in college that are needing assistance.”
According to Steveson, the Run for a Vet race is a great opportunity for the Branson Veterans of America 913 to honor veterans in need in the local community.
After COVID-19 hit last year, the 2020 Run for a Vet race had to be cancelled due to restrictions, according to Steveson. This year, the organization is thankful for the opportunity to continue raising funds.
“Last year we didn’t have the race because of COVID, luckily we were still able to sponsor our scholarships for 2021,” said Steveson. “This year I think it’s important just to let the people know that we’re back up and running again, along with the community.”
For more information visit their website bransonveteransofamerica.com, follow their Facebook page ‘Branson Veterans of America 913,’ or call Lee Steveson at 573-286-6399.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.