The Southern Missouri Arts Connection will be hosting fall art classes for children in the area.
According to a SMAC newsletter, the Next Gen Creators Art Classes are scheduled to start up this fall and will be held on Saturdays starting in September. Classes will take place at the SMAC Art Center, located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister. Classes will take place on Sept. 25, Oct. 23 and Nov. 20.
The art class series is designed just for youth. There will be two age specific classes available on each of the Saturdays. Registered students ages 6 to 10 will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Registered students ages 11 to 15 will meet from 12:30 to 3 p.m., according to the SMAC website.
Both age group classes will be under the instruction of artist Lacey Finchum.
Finchum is a well-known artist and muralist within the region’s art community. She is on the SMAC Board of Directors and taught three successful summer art camps for SMAC during the 2021 summer season. Finchum’s art work has been shown and resides in collections across the United States.
Finchum said she explores humanity’s interaction with nature and the environment.
“I want to help people connect with themselves, each other and nature,” Finchum said, “(I want) to inspire others to follow their dreams.”
Finchum has an education in outdoor recreation, environmental sciences and psychology, which heavily influences her work, according to the website. Finchum’s style leans towards surrealism with flashes of bright colors and juxtapositions of natural elements against man-made.
According to the website, the classes for both age groups will cost $80 for all three Saturday classes. Finchum will guide students’ creativity and teach techniques they can also incorporate in art they create at home. September’s class is ‘Nature Saturday’, where students will make plaster masks, nature mobiles, and paint on leaves and other natural materials. October’s class is ‘Spooky Saturday’, which is all about neon and glow paints. The masks created during the first class and other pictures will be painted with black light reactive and glow in the dark paints. November’s class is ‘Wire-Wrap Saturday’, which will give students a chance to create wire tree sculptures and decorate them with a variety of materials.
All materials are included in the fee. The classes will have plenty of materials on hand for students to use and explore artistic possibilities.
Hollister residents can get 50% off of the cost of the classes thanks to a grant from the city of Hollister.
For more information visit www.smac-art.org.
