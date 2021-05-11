Drivers are urged to find alternative routes as a bridge replacement project will cause one-lane traffic on Missouri Route 265, near Galena, for up to three months.According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, starting the week of May 17, drivers can expect one-lane traffic on the northbound Missouri Route 265, south of Stone County Route AA near Galena, while a project to replace a bridge on Private Drive ,over Pine Run Creek, is completed.
The bridge replacement ,adjacent to Route 265, will require the southbound lane of Missouri Route 265 between Route AA and Old Miller Road near Galena to be closed for up to three months to allow contractors crews to replace the bridge and stage equipment and materials. During the project, the Missouri Route 265 northbound lane will be open with temporary traffic signals and a 10-foot width restriction to help with the flow of traffic. Temporary traffic barriers will be installed to protect crews and traffic, according to the release.
According to the release, no signed detours are planned by MoDOT, but signs and message boards will alert drivers to the closure during the project. The contractor plans to have the bridge completed by mid-July, but weather or construction delays could alter the work schedule.
The estimated cost of the project is $197,999 and is part of Governor Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
For more information visit modot.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.