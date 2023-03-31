The Taneyhills community Library is hosting their annual spring fundraiser to help purchase new books for area residents.
The 2023 Spring for a Book fundraiser began on Monday, March 27. During the fundraising event residents and patrons of the library have the opportunity to buy a book, buy a stack or buy a shelf. All monetary donations gathered during this unique fundraiser will help purchase bestsellers and new releases.
According to the library’s newsletter, the library checked out over 120,000 items to library card holders in 2022. This fundraiser is going to help the library to upgrade its adult fiction section.
“Over the past few years, Taneyhills Library has been working to enhance all lending areas and keep the collection up-to-date. Grant awards have helped make significant upgrades to the Library and provided for the purchase of large print books and children’s books We hope you have noticed the improvements,” states the newsletter. “We aggressively pursue funds for new content, but finding grant money for adult fiction is a challenge.”
The number of library cardholders has continued to grow as the library averages about 10,000 checkouts and renewals a month. As the community of library users increases the library has expanded the items it offers.
“We’re working to improve access to ebooks, online audiobooks, and best sellers. To keep new reading material coming in for our adult readers, we need your help,” states the newsletter. “Are you an avid reader and a Taneyhills Library supporter? Have you appreciated picking up your favorite author’s newest read from the Library? Please consider donating to our Spring for a Book fundraiser. Several contribution options are available. You select what’s most convenient for you.”
The options to donate during Spring for a Book are:
- Buy a Book for $25
- Buy a Stack for $100
- Buy a Shelf for $250 or more!
All donations are tax-deductible, according to the library. Taneyhills Library has served Taney County since 1933. It operates as a 501c3 entity and is one of the few remaining libraries in the state that is not tax-supported. All donations are tax-deductible.
There are several ways to donate including by credit card by calling the library at 417-334-1418 or donating using the Paypal link on the library’s website, www.taneyhillscommunitylibrary.org. Another option is an in-person contribution or mailing a check.
