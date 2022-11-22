A Reeds Spring Middle School student’s art has been chosen to advance to district level of an international competition.
Brandon Wattenbarger, a 7th grade student at Reeds Spring, has taken the first step to become an internationally recognized artist by winning a local competition sponsored by the Table Rock Lake Lions Club.
There were more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide for the Lions Club annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Wattenbarger’s poster was among the entries submitted worldwide. All members of the Table Rock Lake Lions Club voted for Wattenbarger’s poster to advance.
Lions Clubs International is sponsoring the program, which continues a 30 year tradition, to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.
The TRL Lions chose this poster for its originality and artistic merit, according to TRL Lions Club President Ronda Del Boccio.
“Lions are all about vision, both in terms of eyesight and in terms of a vision of peace and service for our world,” Del Boccio said. “This competition invites our youth to envision a peaceful world.”
Del Boccio said she was impressed by the expression and creativity of the participating students.
“It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what peace means to them,” Del Boccio said. “I’m so proud that we were able to provide them with the opportunity to share their visions.”
Wattenbarger’s poster now advances to the district level.
“Our club is cheering for Brandon as his poster advances in the competition, and we hope that his vision will ultimately be shared with others around the world,” Del Boccio said.
One international grand prize winner and 23 merit award winners will be selected. The grand prize includes a cash award of $5,000 and will be recognized at a special awards ceremony at Lions Day with the United Nations. The 23 merit award winners will each receive a certificate and a cash award of $500.
TRL Lions Club member Marie Tesreau honored Wattenbarger alongside his art teacher, John Williams, on Nov. 10, at Reeds Spring Middle School.
For additional information about Lions Clubs International Peace Poster Contest and media resources, visit www.lionsclubs.org/peaceposter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.