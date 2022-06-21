Four businesses and four families had their lives uprooted as a fire blazed through the Buttonwood Center in Kimberling City in the early hours of Tuesday, June 21.
According to Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Lieutenant Dylan Honea, the SCFPD got the call of a fire at the center just after 1:30 a.m. The Buttonwood Center is divided into residential and commercial areas, with four businesses and four occupied apartments.
“We were dispatched at roughly around 1:40 this morning for the commercial fire,” Honea told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Crews arrived on scene and found the fire showing from the back of the structure.”
Honea said smoke detectors alerted residents of the fire and all were able to get out unharmed.
“All occupants were out of the building in the four businesses and four apartments,” Honea said. “There were no injuries reported.”
The fire was large and took the assistance of several area fire departments.
“It was a four alarm fire,” Honea said. “Branson Fire Department was there. Western Taney County Fire Protection District, Central Crossing Fire, Highland Fire, Nixa Fire, and North Stone/ NorthEast Barry County Fire District were all there to assist.”
Honea said it took the cooperative efforts of all involved to have the fire under control.
“It took several hours to get it under control probably, I'd say, two or three hours maybe to get it under control,” Honea said. “Then just making sure the scene was safe to leave, we cleared just before nine o'clock this morning.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation but the SSCFPD believes the point of origin was near an exterior wall, according to Honea.
“We don’t know exactly where or how it started yet. It is still under investigation,” Honea said. “We think it started on the lower level towards the exterior but we're not sure until the investigation is completed.”
Honea said the quick response to the call can be attributed to the new SSCFPD Station No. 2, located in Kimberling City. He also said working smoke detectors saved lives in this fire.
“Smoke detectors save lives,” Honea said. “So be sure you have working smoke detectors in your homes and businesses.”
This is an ongoing story, look for more information in future editions of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
