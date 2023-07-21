The Kimberling City Elks Auxiliary helped children in the Blue Eye School District and Reeds Spring School Districts with the cost of their school lunches.
The Elks Auxiliary recently donated $1,000 to the school district. The money is earmarked to pay on lunch accounts.
“A similar donation was also made to the Reeds Spring School District,” Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 PR Director Keoka Ketcher said. “The Kimberling City Elks Lodge and the Kimberling City Elks Auxiliary are dedicated to serving the needs of the youth in our local school districts.”
For more information visit “Kimberling City Elks 2505” on Facebook.
