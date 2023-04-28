Over 80 artist, crafters and commercial and food vendors filled into downtown Branson this past weekend, Friday April 21 and Saturday, April 22, for the 56th Annual Plumb Nellie Days.
Vendors had a variety of wares including: jewelry, carved wood furniture, kitchen tools, pottery, handblown glass, crocheted items, quilted items, car freshners, tumblers, wreaths, home decor, clothing, handbags, pet items, art, handmade soaps and lotions, plants and flowers.
There was bingo in the entertainment tent, with live music performances throughout the weekend. On Friday, As You Wish Character Entertainment’s Tinker Fairy and Ice Princess were walking amongst the attendees greeting kids and offering photo ops.
Food vendors had cheesesteaks, Polish sausage, fresh squeezed lemonade, walking tacos, funnel cake fries, pork rinds, shaved ice, freeze dried candy, and coffee.
