The Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake may be known for their charitable efforts in the area, but the organization, at its core, is about relationships.
Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake began as part of the Welcome Wagon, but in 2001 the organization separated from the group to become its own stand alone organization.
“In the 1990s, in Kimberling City, a group of six ladies started a Welcome Wagon. Those ladies, by the year 2000, thought, “What if we can do this and raise a little bit of money for charity,” Former Co-President Anna Chance said. “In 2001 they incorporated as a 501-3c through CFO, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.”
Even though the group changed its name and extended its mission to include charitable endeavors, the core mission to foster relationships remains.
“Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to foster friendship among its members and assist in their introduction into community, social, civic, and educational causes, and to undertake and promote charitable and humanitarian projects within the community,” states the NFTRL website.
Co-President Denise Martin said the organization is dedicated to each of the points in their mission statement.
“The main thing is we have a three pronged mission. One is to foster friendship. One is to help assist in the introduction to the community. And then the other one is to the charitable and humanitarian project,” Martin said. “So we work really hard on fostering friendships and assimilation in the area.”
Co-President Natalie Millers, who joined the organization three years ago, told Branson Tri-Lakes News, the group is unique because of this mission.
“We are a social group and a non-profit fundraising group...most groups are either/or,” Miller said. “Most groups don’t have a split that allows you to acknowledge that you are here to have fun and to give back to the community at the same time. Also, we are a welcome wagon to new ladies in the community. Our area can be very isolating based on where you live and how many of your neighbors are only here on weekends and holidays, so an organization that meets regularly, has some structure and offers the opportunity to meet is very unique.”
The organization currently has 250 members, according to the website. All the current members are women who reside in the Table Rock Lake region. Although according to the bylaws of the group anyone, of any gender, can join.
Martin said the group has had men join, but they didn’t usually stay long.
“We are for everybody,” Martin said. “But if a man ever joins, and we have a gentleman join, I say ‘You are welcome to come’, but I would just let them know there will be a room full of women socializing and having fun at the meetings.”
Besides the monthly meetings which take place at Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church, located at 20 Kimberling Blvd in Kimberling City, the group offers a wide array of interest groups for members to take part in.
“This is a group (where) you can be involved very little; you can play BUNCO once a month and then come to our monthly luncheons...or you can have something to do three to four times a week and be very involved,” Miller said. “It’s great for all ladies who just want to be a part of something.”
“Our group has grown from 50 women attending our monthly meetings to a membership of over 250,” Martin said. “In the past we had a few interest groups where you could meet people in small numbers; now we have 10 groups, plus a Garden Club and support to the Kimberling Area Library.”
According to the website, interest groups are a great way to meet new friends and have lots of fun. Current year dues must be paid to participate. Membership is from Sept.r 1 to Aug. 31. Members are encouraged to sign up to join as many of these Interest Groups as they like. Here is a list of the current Interest Groups offered by the NFTRL:
- Adventure Group, which meets the fourth Tuesday of the month for field trips and lunch.
- Antiques (Treasure Hunters), who meet the third Tuesday of the month at different locations.
- Bunco Babes, a group which meets and plays Bunco on the first Monday of the month.
- Cooking Club, which meets twice a month on the first and third Thursdays.
- Hand and Foot, which is one of the newest interest groups for the club.
- Hiking Trailblazers, who meet the second Wednesday of the month.
- Ladies of the Craft, with monthly meetings to bring together members who enjoy crafting.
- Out to Lunch Bunch Group, who meet the second Thursday of the month at various restaurants in the area to eat and socialize.
- Scrapbooking, which meets on the last Monday of the month at the Kimberling City Senior Center at 10 a.m.
- Wine Tasting Group, who meet the fourth Thursday of specific months during the year.
- Kimberling City Civic Activities, which you do not need to belong to NFTRL to participate.
- Table Rock Garden Club, who meets the third Monday of each month.
- Kimberling Area Library volunteers at the library, which you do not need to be a NFTRL member to participate in.
“We have women of all walks of life and it’s just so congenial. There’s something for everyone. Some ladies come just to catch up with their friends once a month,” Martin said. “Some of them take advantage of what we call our mix and mingle table, which is where you can meet new people every month. Some focus on their particular job or committee, and some join just to do our interest groups. Our members have lots of interest groups. And then of course, we do a lot of work with our fundraisers, with our Means and Way Committee, they are all about raising the money for the local charities. That’s a huge part of what we do but we are so much more.”
The NFTRL Ways and Means Chair Cathy Connoley said even though the fundraising efforts are a big part of her current experience with the organization, her favorite part of the organization are the friendships she has formed.
“If you are looking for an interesting organization to join, look no further, Connoley said. “As a line from our prayer says, ‘There are no strangers, only friends that have not met.’ The friends and relationships are truly what makes this group special.”
Chance said she knows being a transplant to the area making friends can be trying at times and groups like this are so helpful.
“We have women of all walks of life there and it’s just so congenial. And there’s something for everyone. Some ladies come just to catch up with their friends once a month. Some take advantage of what we call our mix and mingle table, which is where you can meet new people every month,” Chance said. “We have interest groups if they want to join in more. A lot of our members are transplants here and don’t know anybody when they moved down here and this is such a welcoming group. We just want people to come to a meeting one time just to see how fun it is.”
The NFTRL do not hold meetings during the summer months, but will begin meeting up again in September. For more information visit www.nftrl.org.
