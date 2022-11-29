H2Ozarks hosted its 22nd Annual Shoreline Cleanup last month, collecting nearly 400 bags of trash.
The clean up was conducted in October on the tri-lakes: Table Rock Lake, Lake Taneycomo, and Bull Shoals Lake.
This year, the clean up spanned two weekends with 52 teams consisting of 515 volunteers, who spent over 1,530 hours cleaning the waterways and shoreline. The teams collected 9,332 pounds of trash in 388 bags, 49 tires, five appliances, and disposed of numerous large pieces of docks, styrofoam, and plastics.
“The annual Shoreline Cleanup event on Table Rock Lake, Lake Taneycomo, and Bull Shoals Lake is one of the largest in the state each year,” Harman said. “Our communities in southwest Missouri and around this region should be very proud of the dedication of the volunteers and businesses that dedicate their time, money, and resources to clean our waterways. This dedication protects wildlife, ensures clean water, and provides economic vitality through the recreational resources that people enjoy in our clean lakes, rivers, and streams.”
Cleanup teams were made of residents from the area including; middle and high school groups from Reeds Spring and Forsyth schools, businesses, and companies throughout the region, and even first-time visitors to the area.
The cleanup event is funded each year through the sponsorship of businesses in southwest Missouri. The event started in 2000 on Table Rock Lake with less than 20 volunteers. Over the past 22 years, the effort has expanded to clean up the three lakes with more than 15,000 volunteers, spending over 58,000 hours cleaning and picking up over 338 tons of trash from 1,900 miles of shoreline.
“We can’t thank our volunteers and business sponsors enough for their continued support of this important event.” Program Director Jerry Harman said. “It seems each year more volunteers sign up and more businesses are eager to be sponsors because they know what clean water means to our region.”
H2Ozarks announced the dates for the 23rd Annual Shoreline Cleanup event for the weekend of Sept. 15 to 17, 2023.
For more information about the event or H2Ozarks visit www.h2ozarks.org or email the organization at contact@h2ozarks.org.
