Storm White River Valley Electric Cooperative.jpg
Courtesy of White River Valley Electric Cooperative

 On Friday, July 14, a deadly storm rolled across the Branson Tri-Lakes area. 

Our readers submitted photos of the storm as it approached and the damage left in its wake. The storm left many area homes and businesses without power for hours. 

Storm Debbie Field Kimberling City.jpg
Storm Dawnell Codon O'Day Skyline Drive.jpg
Storm Dakota Friend Branson.jpg
Storm Christie Rodriguez Popejoy Branson.jpg
Storm Cherry Ussery Hollister.jpg
Storm Earl Cameron Indian Point.jpg
Storm Roxi Rusch Hove 2.jpg
Storm Stone Co. Sheriff.jpg
Storm Roxi Rusch Hove.jpg
Storm Ronda Pinkerman Blue Eye.jpg
Storm Roberta Copeland.jpg
Storm Nicole Lelm Galena.jpg
Storm Robert Matlage Taneyville.jpg
Storm Nikki Gingles Forsyth.jpg
Storm Marylin Wiseman Cape Fair.jpg
Storm Liz Smith Vickers .jpg
Storm Jan Powers Reeds Spring area.jpg
Storm JoAnn Watson Forsyth.jpg
Storm Jerry Whitehead Stockstill Lane.jpg
Storm Heather Vandeventer Ozark.jpg
Storm Carol Gardner Table Rock Lake.jpg
Storm Carl Hose Ozark.jpg

