Hollister School District recently recognized its teacher and staff member of the month at the December Board of Education meeting.
The board recognized Kyle Bradley as teacher of the month. Bradley is the drama teacher and the theatrical director at Hollister High School.
Hollister High School Principal Jared Terry said Bradley is a true example of character, leadership, and the kind of person a school wants in front of its students.
“Mr. Bradley not only works to lead kids in their minds, but he’s a teacher that gathers their hearts as well,” Terry said. “Students view him as a trustworthy and caring adult, and when you mention his name in front of a group of students, their faces light up. I am proud to call him a colleague.”
Coach Trey Roehlk was recognized as staff member of the month. Roehlk is a paraprofessional at Hollister Elementary School, assists on the special education bus and is a middle school girls basketball coach.
Special Services Director Kristina Smith said Roehlk is a constant, consistent and calming presence, which students need.
“Coach Roehlk is a positive role model for so many of our students,” Smith said.
Hollister’s Board of Education meets monthly. For more information go to www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
