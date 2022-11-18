The Reeds Spring Middle School hosted local veterans during an appreciation assembly.
Students showed their appreciation for the men and women who have served our country during a Veterans Day Assembly at school on Thursday, Nov. 10.
The RSMS Leaders of the Pack, a student-council-type group, organized the assembly. It included the national anthem, performed by the high school choir. “God Bless America,” was performed by RSMS teacher Tricia Weydert. The assembly also featured an interpretive dance by Reeds Spring senior Sophia Brown, and a reading of “Old Glory” by RSMS student Maggie Sullivan.
Iraq war veteran Dr. Todd Baker spoke to students about his experiences and the sacrifices American servicemen and women have made and continue to make.
Veterans who attended the assembly each stood and were recognized. A slideshow also recognized the Reeds Spring School District staff members who are veterans.
