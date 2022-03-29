Kimberling City area residents have a chance to save a life by giving blood.
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will be at the Kimberling City Elks Lodge on Tuesday, April 5, from noon to 6 p.m. for a blood drive. The drive will be held in the Elks Lodge community room, located at 37 Beach Boulevard in Kimberling City. Successful donors will also receive an event t-shirt, while supplies last.
The CBCO is the sole provider of blood and plasma in 44 area healthcare facilities.
Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive, but are not necessary. To make an appointment visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
This blood drive is also a part of the CBCO sponsored and operated ‘Hunger to Help’ promotion, which will be held April 1 to May 31 at their donor centers and mobile blood drives. All donors in the months of April and May will be entered to win a $150 grocery gift card. These are daily drawings, each weekday, according to the CBCO website. There will be 42 total winners of a $150 gift card to their choice of qualifying restaurant or grocery store.
The ‘Hunger to Help ‘ promotion is intended to encourage and obtain blood donations from persons eligible to make blood donations to CBCO. To be entered in the drawings:
Participants must be 16 years of age or older and present a valid photo ID at the blood drive event.
Participants will be automatically entered into the drawing when registered to donate blood.
Any eligible person who participates in the event, whether they donate blood or not, may make a single entry into the drawing for the opportunity to win the prize using a drawing slip available at participating donor centers.
The prize drawings will take place each weekday starting on Monday, April 4, and concluding Wednesday, June 1. There will be no drawing on Memorial Day Monday, May 30. Donors from the previous weekday will be entered in the drawing to occur on the following day. Donors from each Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be in the drawing each Monday. Two separate attempts will be made to contact a winner by phone within 48 hours of being selected, according to the website.
If contact with the winner cannot be established, an official with CBCO will randomly draw another random name from the database of all finalists to determine the winner. Daily selection and identification of the winner by CBCO will be final.
For more information visit www.cbco.org.
