The summer of 2022 saw a few businesses in Kimberling City devastated by tragic fires, but also saw a community step up to help those who suffered due to those fires.
The Buttonwood Center had a fire on June 21, which uprooted businesses and residents of the center. Pop’s Smoke Shack was devastated by a fire just weeks later, on July 5. The Kimberling City Elks Lodge #2505 came out to help raise money for the Buttonwood Center and Pop’s Smoke Shack during two separate benefits.
Elks Lodge #2505 Chairman of the Board Grant Beasley spoke to Branson Tri-Lakes News about the events and why the lodge felt the need to help those in the community affected by the two fires.
“We wanted to focus on the needs of the families who were being affected by the fires, the residents of the apartments at Buttonwood and the employees,” Beasley said. “We raised money for the Buttonwood Center at a dinner at our lodge.”
The Elks served more than 300 meals to benefit the victims of the Buttonwood Center.
“Then we talked to Pop’s and we’re really focused on getting the business going back long term, and taking care of people in the short term. Piratey Mike, who is an entertainer who performed regularly at Pop’s, actually came up with the idea of the benefit. We just expanded on his idea.”
Piratey Mike came together with other performers to put on a show for Pop’s, but they did need a space, which is where the Elks Lodge came in, according to Beasley.
“So he had already put together a group. He had four groups, himself and three other groups to be at the benefit,” Beasley said. “But they didn’t have a place and it turned out to be a very quick thing, like this was 10 days out or two weeks out something like that. Our banquet room was not being rented on the night they wanted to do it, July 22. We were having a show on the 23rd and 24th and did not rent out the banquet room on the 22nd and the board jumped on the chance to help.”
Beasley said the Elks wanted to help because they understood what it was like to have to be rebuilt.
“We had a fire a couple of years ago when we lost so much, so we know what that is. We didn’t get back to this building until last January,” Beasley said. “We’re still kind of learning how and what we need to do to operate professionally. It was not only that we had the availability and the room, but we had kind of grown enough to where we thought we could pull this off. For us right now, even putting on a big dinner together on a weekend isn’t something we do often yet. There’s still no muscle memory there. In February or March, we could not have done it. Just from a physical point of view we could not have done it. We would not have been prepared. We felt very fortunate that we could be successful with it to help others. It really went off very well. We’re very fortunate that everything came together on our date and we were able to host that. It was a great time and people really, really enjoyed it. We also get a chance to show off our building a little bit. We just want to have a positive impact on the community.”
For more information on Elks visit ‘Kimberling City Elks 2505’ on Facebook.
