The Taneyhills Community Library’s campaign ‘Spring for a Book’ was deemed a big success.
The library raised more than $10,000 with the Spring for a Book campaign, according to a statement released by the library. The goal was $7,500 and the generosity of donations exceeded the goal.
The funds will help the library to purchase new books, including bestsellers and requested titles.
The library has an online catalog available where the public can submit suggestions. To submit a suggestion people must have a KOHA account. Once in the created account, select ‘Your purchase suggestions’ from the list of commands on the left-hand side.
For more information visit www.taneyhillscommunitylibrary.org.
