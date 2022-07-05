The Powersite Community Center sees a resurgence of activities to hopefully revitalize the center, including a fundraising event on Saturday, July 9.
The ‘Summer Shindig’ will take place at the center from 4:30 p.m. to dark. Attendees will be able to partake in free food, family fun and live music.
Community Center spokesperson Steve Phelan told Branson Tri-Lakes News the event echoes back to the history of the annual pig roast, which were held at the center each summer.
“We couldn’t do the pig roast, mostly due to cost, but we wanted to do something for the community,” Phelan said. “We will have a car show with “War Horse” car from the t.v. show Street Outlaws. Central Taney County Fire will be there with a fire engine and their dunk tank. We will have a corn hole tournament and free throw competition and professional angler Randy Nutter will be there. He will have a casting activity for kids.”
The center has teamed up with Christian Action Ministries to put on the event.
“We have partnered with CAM, and we are so excited to have them on board. They give a lot to our community,” Phelan said. “We talked about how they could become a partner, they liked the sound of what we had planned and they all agreed. We will have some groceries for our local residents and we will also have a cookout with CAM in charge. They will allow us to take donations for the center.”
The community center fell into hard times last year after members of the board passed away. One of the only active members attended a Taney County Commissioners meeting in 2021, with the hopes the commissioners would approve the county to take over the care of the building. However, when locals found out about this, they stepped up to help bring the building and community together again, according to Phelan.
Phelan said the families whose ancestors settled the Powersite area, have decided to take an active role in the community center to keep it truly a place to serve the community.
“The center is a moral and social compass for friendship, brotherly love, truth and relief,” Phelan said. “Our hope is to bring things into the center to help the community, especially the youth.”
The Powersite Community Center hosts a monthly dinner, and Phelan said there is hope to host new programs for the youth in the area.
“We are hoping to have programs and other partners coming in to provide educational things for kids in our community,” Phelan said. “We want to have a place which honors the Christian heritage and community of Powersite.”
Phelan said the cost to run the center is the cost of utilities and insurance. Center volunteers have a five year plan to try to get the center to be self-sufficient, according to Phelan. The donations from the shindig will go toward this goal.
The center can also be rented for family events, parties and community events. The center provides tables, chairs, a kitchen area, bathrooms, outside covered picnic tables and a concrete ball court.
For more information or to rent the center contact the board through the ‘Powersite Community Center’ Facebook page.
