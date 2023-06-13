A popular event hosted by StateoftheOzarks is back again this year, with a change of venue.
Writers Artists Night will take place on Saturday, June 17, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the historic 1909 Hollister Railroad Depot, just yards from the previous venue, Chad A. Fuqua Park. Founder Joshua Heston said the move was necessitated by the size of the event.
“This year we have approximately 30 writers and 10 artists participating, many of them returning from previous years’ events,” Heston said. “I am excited to see the event at the railroad depot as it makes the event much less weather-dependent and more intimate.”
This installation of the event will be the 10th Writers Artists Night since 2015. The purpose of the event is to share the creative works of community members in a collaborative effort. Writers submit original pieces on a topic of their choice to StateoftheOzarks.net. Visual artists submit their information the same way. Once all of the written pieces are collected, Heston begins sharing them with the artists who submitted their work and asks them to create an original piece of art inspired by the written words.
Heston said the event has always been important to him, as it creates an avenue for creatives to collaborate in a special way.
“Writers Artists Night has always been an important event to me as it allows so many people within the larger community to share their thoughts and feelings in a safe and receptive environment,” Heston said.
Coordination for the showcasing of writers and artists is done in the months leading up to the night. Deadline cutoffs typically occur at the end of May. Writers and artists who are participating pay a small entry fee.
The lineup of talent for the 2023 Writers Artist Night includes the following:
- Richard Crowder, Mirrors
- Wendie Lapham, An Ozark Gal Goes Snorkeling
- Beth Schulze, There Are Authors…
- Alex Primm, Guns & Flowers
- Jessica, Survival in a Nuclear Wasteland
- Vashon Borich-Leach, The Review of Vincent Van Gogh
- Lindel Gore, Rosebud Melody
- Josh Huxtable, A New Love
- Michael Lloyd Gregory, Well, I’ll Swan w artist Harrison Sifford
- Michelle Waters, Choices w artist Lindel Gore
- Paul Hambrick III, So Many Places, w artist Vashon Borich-Leach
- Randy Dietz, The New Camera, w artist Shirley LaCore
- Dennis Gallemore, The Canvas, w artist Mary Arneson
- Cindy Thomas, A Snake, A Horse, and a Wise Dad, w artist Jenny Judlin
- Lyght Latham, Alone, w artist Savannah Richardson
- Joel Telschow, Mt. Olivet, w artist Dustin Burkett
- Michael Ewoldsen, The Green Knight, w artist Freeman Payne
- Marshall Howden, The Emerald Fire, w artist Janelle Patterson
Those interested in participating in future events are encouraged to contact Heston at josh@stateoftheozarks.net. Writers Artists Night is a part of StateoftheOzarks ongoing commitment in giving the Ozarks community a voice. The public is invited to attend the event and is free of cost.
For more information, visit the event page at www.stateoftheozarks.net/showcase/events/writers-artists-night.
