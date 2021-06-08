A local art organization will host four summer art camps for area children to break from the doldrums of summer.
According to a press release from the Southern Missouri Arts Connection, registration is now open for students throughout the area for this summer’s Southern Missouri Arts Connection art camps. The camps will be held at the SMAC Art Center located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister.
The four camps available are:
- Create! Kids Art Camp: June 21-25 at 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for children ages six to 11
- Create! Kids Art Camp: July 12-16 at 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for children ages six to 11
- Create! Teen Art Camp: July 19-24 at 12-4 p.m. for children ages 12 to 17
- Sunny Saturday Camp: July 17, July 24, and July 31 at 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for children age 7 to 12
The cost of the Create! Art Camps are $160. The cost of the Sunny Saturday Camp is $120. Discounts are offered for SMAC members. Hollister residents will receive a 50% discount thanks to a grant given by the city of Hollister as part of their Recreational Partnership Program.
According to the SMAC website, Create! Kids Art Camp will be under the instruction of area artist Lacey Finchum. During the camp students have an opportunity to play with art in a safe, supportive environment while using their imagination to explore various materials and ways to create. Each day will start with art games to get creative juices flowing. Then students will have the chance to create with different materials while using their imagination to create new and interesting projects. Projects will include painting, sculpture, tie-dye and more. Finchum will guide students in the steps that will ensure success regardless of ability.
Finchum is an artist, author, and educator who is inspired by nature and self-discovery. She is passionate about encouraging people to try new things and follow their dreams. As an educator, she has taught students of all ages through private and public venues. It is her mission to help students explore new concepts and materials so that they may find the areas they are most passionate about, according to the website.
Create! Teen Art Camp is a new program this year, also under the instruction of Finchum. The teen camp will be filled with art activities that lets students explore materials and techniques while their imaginations soar. Activities will include painting, sculpture, tie-dye and more. Instruction will be easy to follow and ensure success regardless of ability, according to the website.
According to the release, the Sunny Saturday Camp, which is also new this year, will be held over three consecutive Saturdays in July under the instruction of local artist Julie Zetina.
According to the website, the Saturday camp is a fun-filled camp that gives families another option that might be a better fit for their schedules than the weekday camps. Zetina will guide students as they design and create stained glass windows, create mix media robots on flat surfaces, build and test catapults and various simple flying contractions as part of DaVinci Day.
Zetina is a local art educator and artist who has served the Tri-Lakes area for more than 30 years. She has shared her artistic skills and creativity throughout Missouri, teaching and conducting art workshops for children and adults using a variety of mediums. She has served on the Missouri Art Educator Council as a representative of southwest Missouri art teachers for 15 years and was selected by her peers as Missouri’s Art Teacher of the Year, and twice as Teacher of the Month and Teacher of the Year for Blue Eye Schools.Zetina has a passion to not only create art, but to support others as they play and dabble in the wonderful world of ceramics, mosaics, stained glass, and more, according to the website.
According to the release, all SMAC art camps are designed to provide an opportunity to try new things and find hidden talents. Each camp is set up so that individual students will succeed no matter their skill level or prior experience yet is challenging enough to instill self-confidence and pride of accomplishment. After all the camps are completed, students may choose to take their projects home or they may exhibit their work in the August Youth Exhibit at the SMAC gallery, so friends and family can celebrate their art.
To learn more about the Hollister Recreational Partnership Program see ‘Hollister helps residents through recreational partnership’at bransontrilakesnews.com.
For more information visit www.smac-art.org/art-camps.
