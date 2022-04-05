The Keeter Center for Character Education at College of the Ozarks hosted the 2022 S. Truett Cathy Poverty Summit on Friday, March 25.
The college has hosted the summit for over a decade now. The summit features special presentations to provide inspiration and the backdrop for area educators, business leaders, community members, and students to learn and share, according to a press release from C of O.
The free event was held in the Royal Oak Forum in The Keeter Center.C of O Vice President for Cultural Affairs and Dean of Character Education Sue Head welcomed attendees.
“College of the Ozarks is proud to take a leadership role in hosting the annual S. Truett Cathy Poverty Summit as a gathering space for ministries, agencies, schools, medical professionals, and churches to learn about the latest efforts to alleviate poverty,” Head said.
Shalae Harris, state network director for Unite Us in Kansas and Missouri, Shalae Harris gave a presentation on effective collaboration and communication tools used across the country to foster collaboration among nonprofits. She said through Unite Us, community members can build and scale a coordinated care network, track outcomes together, identify service gaps and at-risk populations, and empower members of the community to take ownership of their own health.
“There is impressive work being done in the Ozarks around poverty, sincere and hardworking efforts,” Harris said. “The need realized from the summit today was the need for greater and widespread collaboration. We believe Unite Us can help build the infrastructure for collaborative communication and to help the community build a unifying infrastructure for a network in the SW MO area to serve the community more efficiently and effectively to bring a healthier Ozarks region.”
Co-founder of Transformation Ozarks, Tyler Long, also gave presentations at the summit. He spoke about a new organization, Transformation Ozarks. Transformation Ozarks is a collaboration of area non-profits, including Ozark Mountain Country Cares. Long said the organization unifies and rallies the efforts and resources from all streams of influence in the community to bring about real and enduring change for the people who live in the Ozarks.
“The streams of influence are business, faith, media, education, healthcare, sports, arts, government, and we’ve added one in our area, non-profits,” Long said. “Our goal, again, is to get two to three representatives from each of these streams. We want to get as wide of a perspective as we can, as many voices in the group as possible because we all have a sphere of influence and we all have the ability to rally, group, and unify people towards action.”
During the poverty summit, a progress report was given based on “A Roadmap for Action on Poverty,” which was first presented at the 2020 Poverty Summit.
Since the 2021 summit, community members came together to form Ozark Mountain Country Cares, a non-profit organization. Former Branson Mayor Edd Akers serves as executive director for the organization which guides the efforts of community members who serve as work group ‘champions’ and focus on the five areas of concern in our region:
- Sustainable Employment/Jobs
- Affordable Housing
- Life Skills and Training
- Reliable Transportation
- Mobilizing a Caring Community
The work group ‘champions’ lead groups of passionate residents who want to help address these issues.
“Today we heard from various community leaders who serve as work group champions addressing the difficult issues in our community, including the need for affordable housing, reliable transportation, developing job skills, and sustainable employment,” Head said. “The fifth work group focuses on mobilizing a caring community. We also learned about the Unite Us platform to connect the non-profits, schools, and medical professionals and Transformation Ozarks initiative, which includes a visit by No. 1 bestselling leadership expert John Maxwell on May 10.
“I was thrilled to see C of O students in the audience and was touched during the Q and A (portion), (they) eagerly asked how they could get involved.”
Head said it is important for C of O students to be exposed to these types of discussions regarding poverty in our region.
