Riders of Indian motorcycles from around the country flocked to Indian Point the week of May 15 through May 22 to socialize and raise money for The Shriners Children Hospitals.
The 19th Indian Rally on Indian Point (IRIP) took place at Hunter’s Friend Resort, where Indian Motorcycle owners gathered together for a week-long event of activities. The event featured games, live music, raffle, meals, organized rides through the Ozarks, and a charity auction.
Co-Owner of the Hunters Friend Resort on Indian Point Mike Kugler said the rally was the first in the country dedicated to Indian Motorcycle owners.
“I recommend any owner of an Indian Motorcycle to attend,” Kugler said. “Every year there’s a bunch of Indian motorcycles that descend upon Indian Point and the area. Everybody drives around Branson and the area. They all visit the local restaurants and they stay at the resorts around Indian Point.
“We are the first Indian Rally in the nation. When we started 20 years ago, there were no Indian Motorcycle rallies and this is the original one. We invite all Indian owners to come down to Indian Point to have some fun.”
According to Hunter’s Friend Resorts website during the event IRIP hosted its 10th Annual Shriners Children’s Hospital Auction hosted by Dany Flucke.
The dinner and auction took place on Wednesday, May 18, was held at Rocklane Resort, located one mile from Hunter’s Friend Resort and a shuttle service ran between the two from 6 to 11 p.m.
“My neighbors were filled up with a massive large crowd of people. Our neighbor, Rocklane Resort, held the auction on their property,” Kugler said.
Kugler told Branson Tri-Lakes News the auction has raised more than $450,000 in the last 10 years, and this year the auction and raffle raised over $60,000 to benefit Shriners Children’s Hospital.
“We have been doing the same auction year after year. There are donated items including an Indian motorcycle,” Kugler said. This year, the auction was Wednesday the 18th of May. People bid on items. This year’s total was over $62,000. Bringing our grand total to $463,000 we have raised over the last 10 years.”
This was the 6th Annual Indian Owner’s Association raffle. This year the big ticket raffle prize was an Indian Chief Motorcycle. The tickets were $25 for one or $100 for five. The proceeds for the sale of the tickets after expenses were donated to St Louis Shriners Hospital, according to the website.
During the raffle, riders donated items and bid on several items. All proceeds were donated to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital immediately after the event. The auction offered entertainment, with lots of laughs and provided an opportunity for the riders to be a part of a for the cause. This year’s winner of the new Indian Chief, Evelyn Holtan, did something unexpected with her prize, according to Kugler.
“The brand new motorcycle from Indian motorcycles was donated right back to the auction from the lady when she won,” Kugler said. “She turned right around, donated it right back, which then immediately was bought and it brought in another $13,000. It surprised us all. Everyone was yelling and cheering. It was one of the most generous donations we have ever had, like that.”
Representatives from the Shriners Hospital were in attendance at the auction and provided information on how Shriner’s Hospital helps children with physical challenges. They also presented IRIP with a special plaque to recognize the event’s fundraising efforts for the Shriners.
“We were given a plaque from the Shriners because we have now raised over $463,000,” Kugler said. “We were honored.”
Next year’s event is already in the planning stages, according to the website.
“We invite any Indian owner to come next year from May 14 to the 21,” Kugler said. “Jump in, have some fun, donate some stuff for the Shriners and just enjoy.”
For more information visit huntersfriendresort.com.
