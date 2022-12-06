Blue Eye School District has named its “Top Dog” recipients for the month of November.
Each month, staff chooses a Top Dog for character student of the month, for Blue Eye High School. The recipients for the honor in November were Senior Lily Grace Feagans, Junior Kennedy Falk, Sophomore Miranda Curl and Freshman Chloe Kilgore.
For more information go to www.blueeye.k12.mo.us.
