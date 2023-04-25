The Reeds Spring High School is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.
The school will host a community blood drive on Tuesday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Reeds Spring High School auxiliary gym.
“If the school receives 110 donations, it could potentially receive a $1,000 grant from the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks,” states a press release from the Reeds Springs School District.
All donors will receive a free t-shirt and two tickets to one of the following attractions: Beyond The Lens in Branson, Discovery Center in Springfield, or the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville.
Students 16 and under must get parental permission to donate.
For more information or to reserve a time visit the district website, www.rs-wolves.com.
