Big Cedar Lodge invites the public to ring in the New Year with parties for all ages available.
The lodge will host New Year’s Eve at Worman House from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., which will provide an opportunity to experience live music, food stations, a champagne toast and a front-row view of a fireworks display. Reservations are required for the event, which is open to the public. The cost is $48 per person, and participants must be 21 and older to attend. There will also be a New Year’s Eve Adult Party from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Grandview Conference Center. This event will also feature live music and dancing, as well as hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and fireworks. Participants must be 21 to attend the event, which costs $99 per person.
Teens will celebrate New Years at Fun Mountain from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. in the Table Rock Room, and then move over to the arcade until 9 p.m. After dinner and games, teens will take a private light tour around the property, and then enjoy a private ice skating party from 10 to 11 p.m. The night will end with the firework show outside of Fun Mountain on the dining patio. Ages 13 to 17 are welcome, and the event is $100 per teen.
A kids party will take place in the Enchanted Forest from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., where children ages 4 to 12 will have dinner followed by bowling, laser tag, face painting, balloon animals, a dance party and more. The night will conclude with a private viewing of the Big Cedar Lodge fireworks show from the Kid’s Club Patio. Reservations are required, and the event is open to the public at $100 per child.
For more information go to www.bigcedar.com.
