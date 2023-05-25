The Hollister Board of Aldermen voted on Thursday, May 18, and approved a bill which would impose sales tax on marijuana within city limits, pending voter approval in August.
The bill, number 2023-14, would create an ordinance imposing a sales tax at a rate of 3% on all tangible personal property and retail sales of adult use marijuana sold within the city of Hollister, pursuant to Article 14, section 2.6(5) of the Missouri Constitution, subject to the approval by voters at the special municipal election to be held on Aug. 8, 2023, designating the form of a ballot and directing the city clerk to provide notice of set election.
Amendment 3 proposed the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri on ballots during the Nov. 8, 2022 election. Missouri residents voted to approve the measure, legalizing marijuana for Missouri residents over the age of 21, beginning on Dec. 8, 2022.
For more information regarding the bill, contact Hollister City Hall at (417) 334-3262.
