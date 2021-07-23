A local program is giving back to people across Taney County who may not be able to afford monthly expenses.
Operation Give Back was started six months ago as a way to give back to senior citizens and veterans across Taney County who are struggling to make payment and afford living costs, through donations of cleaning supplies, groceries and other necessities.
Lynn Conby, creator of Operation Give Back, has a passion to provide for those who are in need.
“It came to (my) attention that some of our seniors are living on less than $300 a month, (it’s) horrible. You can imagine, $300 a month, good grief,” Conby said. “And some of the places they live are really sad. So, I got some grants (and) I’ve done it three times now, every two months. I try to give them enough to make it through the two months.”
Conby kicked off the program with grants from SeniorAge Agency on Aging of Missouri and the Elks National Foundation.
Christian Action Ministries, or CAM, is a food pantry in Branson and Forsyth supports Operation Give Back, with grocery donations. According to their website, CAM “serves to combat food insecurity in Taney County, just as we have since 1984. Last year, that means that we were able to provide more than 40,000 individual cases of assistance with nearly 500,000 meals provided and over 2,000,000 pounds of food distributed.”
Conby said although CAM provides groceries to the senior citizens in need, the need for other necessities is typically out of reach.
“They can get groceries from CAM, but they can’t get other stuff, so I get toilet paper, paper towels, kleenex, all that stuff,” Conby said. “I talked to a lady the other day, and she said, ‘I can buy some groceries,’ but she says she can’t buy any cleaning supplies or anything for (herself). You know, lotions, or shampoo, or anything.”
Bridge of Faith Thrift Store and Holiday Hills Resort partner with Operation Give Back each month, as well. Conby said when she reached out, the thrift store told her she could have whatever she wanted or needed.
“(Bridge of Faith) gets donations from places, so I get shampoo, deodorant, lotions, bars of soap, cleaning supplies,” Conby said. “Holiday Hills has provided quite a bit of stuff for us, they gave me two skids of facial tissues … 95 in a case, and I probably have 20 cases. They donated furniture, and a lot of kitchen supplies … and they donated coffee pots.”
Individuals in the community have also been a big help in donating items to the program, which Conby said she is very grateful for.
“A thank you for everybody who has contributed their time or items. The Forsyth Chamber of Commerce has donated stuff, you know, different individuals have given me (things),” Conby said. “Even dish soap, you don’t think, because you’ve got it all the time. To have to go without that stuff, it’s just hard to imagine. (And) the people are so grateful, they break into tears. I mean they just rant and rave. They say it’s just wonderful. It’s a godsend.”
Conby said she shares donations with places like the Rockaway Crisis Center to make sure people are being provided for.
Conby works with the Forsyth senior center to find those in need in the community. Due to privacy, Conby is not able to directly reach out to those involved in the program, so information about Operation Give Back is sent out to people through the senior center, and then those interested contact Conby.
Every two months, a team of people get together to package up all of the items, which are then either picked up by those senior citizens involved in the program, or are delivered to their homes.
“I get a group together on the Saturday (of the second month), and they put all the boxes together. Then we deliver (to) those who can’t (pick them up), and there’s usually half a dozen who we have to deliver. And it’s Taney County, it’s Kissee Mills, Kirbyville, Forsyth, Rockaway, this whole area,” Conby said.
In the packages, senior citizens will typically find around $400 worth of groceries from CAM, as well as the supplies from Bridge of Faith Thrift Store and Holiday Hills Resort. Conby also pays around $20 per person for the cost of toilet paper, paper towels and kleenex.
“They give us cereal, tuna fish, candy, a lot of crackers and cookies, a lot of that kind of stuff. I try to get cans of fruit and vegetables, spaghetti sauce and pasta. You know, things to help them get by,” Conby said. “They like cereal, so they each got a big bag of cereal, and they all thought that was great. A lot of them, that’s a whole meal, they say that’s dinner at night.”
Conby also likes to give them candy and chocolates, which she stocks up on following holidays when chocolates go half-priced, because it is a luxury they typically can’t afford on their own.
Other items such as slippers and socks Conby also tries to include in their packages.
When she first started the program, Conby said she had about 40 people she was giving packages to. Now, Conby said due to COVID-19 and other issues that have arisen, her numbers have gone down.
“(I had) one lady pick up for three people, two of them are in the hospital with COVID. Some have passed away, some are put in retirement homes, and some I just can’t connect,” Conby.
Conby is hopeful as she sends out more letters, she will be able to keep up the program in the community.
“I hope to continue this, I can’t say for as long as it’s needed, because that’s forever. It’s so rewarding, just to get to talk to the little old ladies and the gentlemen, they’re so appreciative,” Conby said. “I would love some donations, and I’ll take any kind of help. Anybody who want to help either with the program … to put boxes together, or donating.”
Conby said the biggest things they need are toilet paper, paper towels and all sizes of Depends.
“I mean, can you imagine not being able to afford toilet paper, or having to ration your toilet paper. If people want to donate things, those are the three items that I have to buy every month,” Conby said.
For more information about Operation Give Back or donate, contact Lynn Conby at 541-363-2351.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.