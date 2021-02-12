Marketing a tourism destination is essential to continue people’s livelihoods and help the economy thrive.
The city of Branson is no different.
At the Feb. 9 virtual Board of Aldermen meeting, the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Wood presented the 2021 Marketing Plan for the city of Branson. The overall goal for 2021, according to the presentation, is to rebuild Branson’s visitation.
The Chamber’s overall budget this year is $1.5 million.
Wood presented the following strategies, objectives and tactics:
–Market segmentation prioritization
–Deliver relevant/motivational messaging to the consumer
–Grow Branson’s position as a multi-season vacation destination based on greatest potential by season
–Continue to increase digital presence; through the website, personalized content, email program, content, digital media (display/SEM/social)
“I really appreciate hearing you talk about the shoulder season ‘cause this is something we’ve been beating around for 20 years,” said Alderman Bill Skains. “The dedication towards that is greatly appreciated because (there’s) a lot of things that are open January, February, March and part of April, and people need to know the town is open.”
According to the presentation in regards to public relations, the goals are to:
–Generate $15 million in ad equivalency as evaluated by national media monitoring services
–Recruit more professional travel writers and outdoor media conferences
–Generate positive print, radio and TV coverage both nationally and regionally
–Capitalize on media interest by promoting ‘what’s new’ in Branson
Leisure group sales that were highlighted in the presentation include:
–Hosting an April 2021 Travel Buyer FAM
–Branson Ice Cream Social Sponsorship at American Bus Association (ABA) and Student Youth Travel Association (SYTA)
–Continue to re-engage community partners by hosting virtual sales meetings
–Attend in-person trade shows for sales meetings with National Travel Association (NTA), Travel South and Connect/IPW
–Participate in virtual sales meetings with travel buyers with ABA, Travel South, Travel Alliance Partners (TAP), Going On Faith and Boomers in Travel
Meetings and conventions pinpoints that were highlighted include:
–To increase the number of meetings and conventions booked
–Influencing and engaging meeting planners through sponsorships at leading industry trade shows and conferences
–Continuing to increase digital and social media campaigns
–Putting a larger focus on faith-based and regional associations due to the pandemic
–Continuing to develop fresh digital content
Finally, in regards to sports marketing and development, the following were highlighted in the presentation:
–Attract sporting events and conventions that best fit the Branson/Lakes Area facilities
–Continue to work with area venues to identify dark dates and strategically place events to provide expanded economic impact
–Increase incremental travel through sporting events
–Work with BCVB Sports Committee on the long-term strategic plan to add to Branson’s sports facility infrastructure
–Continue to define and implement long-term strategic plan for golf tourism
After a question from Skains regarding what the chamber will be doing different this year, Woods said:
“First of all, we’re doing a much, much more targeted focus on those people willing to travel,” said Wood. “No. 2, we really pulled back to a more regional drive as opposed to the past. I will go ahead and tell you this will be the first year in quite some time we’ve not had a national TV campaign, and that was unanimously voted on by our Marketing Oversight Committee. There’s a certain level of awareness that comes with a national campaign, but if our budget is cut as significantly as it’s been cut, looking forward, it’s just spread too thin. It just doesn’t make sense to focus on spending national dollars for this campaign when you’re really only getting those regional pockets.
“Finally, we are spending 60 percent of our budget this year on digital and 40 percent on television, where it was the opposite of that in 2019, and for anyone that is paying attention, that’s the way it’s going. We had lots and lots of research and reporting that we showed to the Marketing Oversight Committee (who ultimately came) to that conclusion.”
Visit bransonmo.gov under the ‘Government’ tab for the full 2021 Marketing Plan presentation.
Also presented at the meeting was a resolution to approve the marketing budget from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021.
According to a staff report for this item, the city previously approved the contract with the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB on Dec. 8, 2020.
However, the contract required the chamber to submit a proposed budget to the board for approval. This is what was presented at the Feb. 9, 2021 board meeting.
The chamber’s overall marketing budget for 2021 is $1.5 million, compared to the $2,707,440 budget that was approved for 2020, according to the detailed budget the chamber presented (titled ‘Resolution Exhibit 1 - 2021 Marketing Budget’).
The detailed budget showed that $2,324,462 of the 2020 budget was provided by the Tourism Tax, which is up for re-approval by Branson voters on the April 4 ballot.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, if passed again in April by voters, the Tourism Tax will continue being collected and will continue to provide the funds the city of Branson needs to market Branson’s tourism economy and improve critical public infrastructure.
The tourism tax helps ensure that Branson visitors help share the burden of the cost of the city’s major infrastructure improvements and marketing. Without these funds future major infrastructure improvements and marketing in the city of Branson will no longer be possible due to there being no funding for the projects.
The city’s tourism tax is not to be confused with the Tourism Community Enhancement District sales tax that also raises funds to market the area.
The budget was passed unanimously by the aldermen on Feb. 9.
Check out the Nov. 13, 2020 story ‘Tourism Tax to see April ballot’ on bransontrilakesnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.