A Hollister High School student is advancing to the Missouri State National History Day Competition.
Elenor Ford competed in the Regional History Day Competition held at Missouri State University on Friday, March 4, according to a press release from the Hollister School District.
Ford placed third in ‘Individual Exhibits’ with her exhibit “An Empire Addicted - The First Opium War”. She will compete in the state competition, which will be held virtually on April 9.
