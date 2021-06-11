National Law Enforcement Week begins Saturday, June 12, to recognize and honor the men and women who have or are currently serving the community.
Branson’s National Law Enforcement Week brings a week full of fun events for families to enjoy, from fishing, golf tournaments, parades and more.
To start off the week, the third annual Law on the Lake Buddy Bass Tournament will take place from 6 a.m. till 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. The fishing tournament will be held at the Port of Kimberling Marina, located at 201 Marina Way in Kimberling City.
Registration, which is $120 for boat entry, is open to all boaters with a valid Missouri fishing permit, and a minimum age of 18 is required unless partnered with a parent or guardian. The first 100 people registered will receive a complimentary rod from LEW’s Fishing.
For more information or to register, contact Ron Kelley at 417-231-1727.
On Sunday, June 13, the Sanctuary of Hope, located at 1790 Bee Creek Road in Branson, will be hosting a special church service honoring law enforcement at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit their website thesanctuaryofhope.org.
The Law on the Links Golf Tournament will be held at the Pointe Royale Golf Course, located at 142 Clubhouse Dr. in Branson, on Monday, June 14, at 8 a.m.
Registration for the golf tournament is open to the public but each team must consist of at least one law enforcement officer, either active or retired. Registration is $75 per player or $300 for a team.
For more information or to sign up to play visit lawenforcementweek.org/golf-registration.
On Tuesday, June 15, Silver Dollar City will be offering complimentary admission tickets for law enforcement and $37 plus tax tickets for up to four dependents. From 10 a.m. till 11:15 a.m. there will be a K9 Demonstration put on by the Branson Police Department, Christian County Sheriff’s Officer, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Nixa Police Department.
The amusement park, located at 399 Silver Dollar City Parkway in Branson, is open from 9:30 a.m. till 7 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit silverdollarcity.com/Tickets/Special-Offers/MultiProp-Law-Enforcement.
On Tuesday, June 15, law enforcement officers, their spouses, partners and dependent children will receive half price tickets at the Legends in Concert show.
The Legends in Concert show, at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, located at 1600 West 76 Country Blvd., will begin at 8 p.m. Law enforcement must show a valid ID or commission card.
For more information or to reserve tickets call 417-339-3003, or visit their website legendsinconcert.com/locations/branson-mo.
The Six Show, held at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, will be offering half price tickets for law enforcement and their families on Wednesday, June 16, at 8 p.m. Law enforcement must provide a valid ID or commission card for half price tickets.
For more information or to reserve tickets visit their website thesixshow.com.
A six stage pistol competition will be held at the Taney County Sheriff’s Office Range, located at 225 Critter Trail in Hollister on Thursday, June 17, at 9 a.m.
Those who want to participate will need to bring their own ammunition and chairs, lunch will be provided. The event will require a $25 registration fee, due on the day of the competition.
For more information or to register visit lawenforcementweek.org/shooting-competition-registration.
The 2021 Light Run Parade honoring law enforcement will be on Thursday, June 17, at 8 p.m.
The parade will take place at the Branson Landing, located at 100 Branson Landing Blvd., and will start on the Belk side of the landing and finish at Bass Pro Shops.
There will be over 60 unique police cars and motorcycles in the parade, followed by a meet and greet and photo ops at the fountains.
The seventh National Law Enforcement Week Motorcycle and Training Competition will be on Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 from 8 a.m. till 4 p.m., in the Home Depot parking lot, located at 1000 Branson Hills Parkway.
The event is coordinated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and is one of the largest motorcycle safety skills training events in southwest Missouri. The training and competition will be open to the public. A general entry fee of $40 is required and the competition entry fee for June 19 will be $10.
For more information or to sign up visit lawenforcementweek.org/motorcycle-registration.
On Saturday, June 19, the Run the Line 5K and 10K will be held at the Dewey Short Visitor Center, located at 4500 CR-165 in Branson, and is open to runners of all skill levels.
The 5K race will be $30 per person and the 10K race will be $35 per person. The race begins at 8 a.m.
For more information or to register for the race contact Chena Simmons at 417-251-5123 or visit runsignup.com/Race/MO/Branson/RuntheLineTrailRace5K10K.
The seventh annual Heart of the Ozarks Police Collectors Show will be on Saturday, June 19, from 8 a.m. till 4 p.m.
The show will be held at Shepherd’s Mill Restaurant Banquet Room at The Shepherd of the Hills, located at 5883 Highway 76 in Branson. Admission to the event is free.
For more information visit lawenforcementweek.org/events/heart-of-the-ozarks-police-collectors-show.
Lastly, to honor law enforcement Branson is having a custom rifle raffle sponsored by Black Rain Ordnance.
Raffle tickets at $5 for one or $20 for five.
To purchase a raffle ticket visit lawenforcementweek.org/raffle-registration.
