The Hollister School District hosted a mock accident event for its students on Tuesday, April 11.
The event, organized by Sgt. Chad Swanson of the Hollister Police Department, featured student actors and actual emergency responders replicating a realistic scenario of a car accident caused by drunk driving. The purpose of the mock accident was to educate students on the importance of safe driving practices.
Community entities and emergency services involved included the Hollister School District, City of Hollister, Taney County Sheriff’s Office, Cox Air Care and Trauma, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Taney County Ambulance District, Western Taney County Fire and Cremations of the Ozarks. All services were offered at no cost. Such services included a variety of emergency vehicles, including a Cox Air Care helicopter which flew in, landed and took a “victim” of the mock accident aboard before taking off again.
Student actors included Ben Stevens, Emily Spurling, Morgan Carlson, Crysten Rainey-Felley and Katie Linn.
Following the mock accident, students attended an assembly in the auditorium about the importance of safe driving.
